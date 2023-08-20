Baja California braces for Hilary





CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Hurricane Hilary roared toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula late Saturday as a downgraded but still dangerous Category 2 hurricane likely to bring "catastrophic" flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm.

Meteorologists warned that despite weakening, the storm remained treacherous.

"This does not lessen the threat, especially the flood threat," Jamie Rhome, the U.S. National Hurricane Center's deputy director, said during a Saturday briefing to announce the storm's downgraded status. "Don't let the weakening trend and the intensity lower your guard."

One person drowned Saturday in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia, on the peninsula's eastern coast, when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream. Rescue workers managed to save four other people, said Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, the mayor of Mulege township.

It was not immediately clear whether officials considered the fatality related to the hurricane, but video posted by local officials showed torrents of water coursing through the town's streets.

Officials issued an evacuation advisory for the tourist destination of Santa Catalina Island, 23 miles off the Southern California coast, while first responders as far north as Los Angeles scrambled to get the homeless off the streets and into shelters.

Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service San Diego office, said rain could fall up to 3 inches an hour across Southern California's mountains and deserts, from late this morning into the afternoon. The intense rainfall during those hours could cause widespread and life-threatening flash floods.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency, and officials had urged people to finish their preparations before sundown Saturday. It would be too late today, one expert said.

Hilary brought heavy rain and flooding to Mexico and the southwestern U.S. on Saturday, ahead of the storm's expected border crossing today. Forecasters warned it could dump up to 10 inches -- a year's worth of rain for some areas -- in southern California and southern Nevada.

Hilary was expected to plow into Mexico's Baja peninsula Saturday night before rushing northward and entering the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm and potential flood warnings for a wide swath of Southern California from the Pacific coast to interior mountains and deserts. On Saturday, the San Bernardino County sheriff issued evacuation warnings for several mountain and foothill communities ahead of the storm.

Mexico's navy evacuated 850 people from islands off the Baja coast and deployed almost 3,000 troops for emergency operations. In Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo activated 100 Nevada guardsmen to provide support in areas that could be affected by flash floods this weekend.

By late afternoon Saturday, it was centered 600 miles south-southeast of San Diego. Moving north-northwest at 17 mph, the storm was expected to turn more toward the north and pick up forward speed.

The hurricane was expected to brush past Punta Eugenia on the Pacific coast before making a nighttime landfall along a sparsely populated area of the peninsula about 200 miles south of the Pacific port city of Ensenada.

It is then expected to continue northward up the peninsula, raising fears that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding in the border city of Tijuana, where many homes in the city of 1.9 million cling precariously to steep hillsides.





Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez said the city was setting up four shelters in high-risk zones and warning people in those areas.

Concern was rising in the U.S., too.

The U.S. National Park Service closed California's Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep visitors from becoming stranded amid flooding. Cities across the region, including in Arizona, were offering sandbags to safeguard properties against floodwaters. Major League Baseball rescheduled three of today's games in Southern California, moving them to Saturday as part of split doubleheaders.

Information for this article was contributed by Seth Borenstein, Maria Verza, Mark Stevenson, John Antczak, Stefanie Dazio and Eugene Garcia of The Associated Press.



