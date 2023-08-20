Blakeley Alexandra Kepesky - Nathan Davis Moran

Blakeley Alexandra Kepesky and Nathan Davis Moran were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in St. James United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ben Crismon officiated.

Parents of the bride are Karen and Michael Kepesky of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Wheatley of Searcy and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Kepesky of Russellville.

The groom is the son of Debbie and Charles Moran of Gleason, Tenn. His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Davis, also of Gleason, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Moran of Dresden, Tenn.

Wreaths of ivory and white tulle decorated the sanctuary doors. The chancel held a large urn filled with white and blush roses, white phalaenopsis orchids and hydrangeas. Music was by organist Robert Lindley.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory crepe mermaid-style gown embellished with lace. The strapless bodice had a sweetheart neckline and the skirt extended to a chapel train. She carried a cascade of white hydrangeas, white and blush garden roses and white ranunculus.

McKenzie Enderlin of Little Rock was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Stacy Pritchett of Fayetteville, cousin of the bride; Chloe Elkins and Emaly Newkirk, both of Rogers; Allyson Worden and Jett Pieroni, both of Little Rock; Tori Alan Avery of Springdale; Taylor Bowersock of New York; and Riley Moran of Martin, Tenn., sister of the groom. They wore one-shoulder blush-pink chiffon gowns and carried blush and white bouquets of roses, orchids and hydrangeas.

Flower girls were Elle Pierce of Little Rock, cousin of the bride, and Stasi Elliot of Fayetteville. Ring bearers were Harrison Pritchett, Ben Pritchett and Maverick Pritchett, all of Fayetteville and cousins of the bride.

Serving as best men were Wade Moran of Martin, brother of the groom, and Keaton Collins of Gleason. Groomsmen were Ross Kepesky of Dallas, brother of the bride; Hondo Pearcy of Lee's Summit, Mo.; Rob Sleadd of Gallatin, Tenn.; Mitch Meyer of Olathe, Kan.; Jake Schermer of Denver; Randall Morris of Martin; and Andy Salmon of McKenzie, Tenn.

A reception was held at Chenal Country Club. A circular installation of white and blush hydrangeas was suspended over the dance floor. Guest tables lighted with crystal candelabra held arrangements of white and blush wedding flowers. Jane Davidian painted the first dance live during the reception and music was by the Lost Wax Band of Kansas City, Mo.

The bride graduated with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Arkansas, where she was on the chancellor's list, and a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Central Arkansas. She is a physical therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He is employed in transportation sales at Crouch Trucking.

After a honeymoon in St. John's, Antigua, the couple will live in Nashville.