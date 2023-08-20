Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
PR Contractors, LLC, 300 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, $19,875,000.
Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, Little Rock, $597,500.
Baldwin & Shell, 320 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $564,093.
Avcon USA, LLC, 1 Airport Road, Little Rock, $160,000.
Metro Builders & Restoration, 6 Innwood Circle, Little Rock, $122,000.
Carol Worley, 1311 W. Second St., Little Rock, $120,000.
B J K, LLC, 4001 W. 65th St., Little Rock, $75,000.
RESIDENTIAL
RQM Construction, LLC, 6 Abington Court, Little Rock, $850,000.
George Home and Business Innovations, 361 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $377,000.
Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 48 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $364,000.
George Home and Business Innovations, 351 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $352,000.
Randy James Construction, Inc., 119 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.
Randy James Construction, Inc., 123 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.
Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 305 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $265,000.
Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 303 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $265,000.
Lovestock Construction Company, 317 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Const., LLC, 149 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $203,000.
Grulke Construction, LLC, 2322 Schiller, Little Rock, $150,000.
Trail Run Properties, 10719 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.
Danny Lewis, 1621 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.