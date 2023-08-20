The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Note: Little Rock last week only provided reports for burglaries that occurred Aug. 17. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

7618 Kanis Road, residential, Mitchell Crisp, 12:34 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $1,640.

72205

723 Maple St., residential, Antonio Morris, 1:19 a.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $800.

72206

5305 Mulberry Pl., residential, Renee Fletcher, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $1,200.

72209

6414 W. Baseline Road, residential, Ramiro Juarez, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $301.

72210

9 Bogey Lane, residential, Timothy Parker, 12:39 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $602.

72212

321 Pleasant Valley Dr., residential, Kandus Patterson, 2:39 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $4,166.

North Little Rock

72114

1612 Frank St., residential, Titus Torrence, 2 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $500.

2206 E. Washington Ave., residential, Elvan Williams Jr., 9:49 a.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $5,312.

520 W. Pershing Blvd., commercial, Pershing Dental Clinic, 12:08 a.m. Aug. 13, property valued at $205.

2120 Main St., residential, Jesyca Pittman, 11 p.m. Aug. 15, property valued at $950.

72116

5120 Velvet Ridge, residential, Shariah McKinney, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 15, property valued at $700.

72118

5900 Green Valley Ave., residential, William Wright, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $50.