Business people

ACCOUNTING

HCJ CPAs & Advisors PLLC announced the promotion of Aaron Beard, CPA, as a principal.

ADVERTISING

CJRW has added four team members across its account services, digital, and operations and accounting teams. They are: Ashley Moore, as senior account executive; Madison Dawson will serve as account executive based in Northwest Arkansas; Jordan Gray, as a digital analytics specialist; Jacob Turbyfill as billing coordinator.

BUSINESS

Mark Jansen has been promoted to senior vice president of finance at Hickingbotham Investments, Inc. and Daniel Seale has been promoted to vice president of compliance. The Little Rock based holding company has interests in automobile dealerships, Harley-Davidson dealerships, food service equipment distribution, real estate, and other investments.

EDUCATION

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named longtime teacher and administrator Dr. Rachel Eells as the interim director of the School of Education.

GOVERNMENT

Regina Rushing Burkett has been appointed as the first executive director of Economic Development for Woodruff County.

North Little Rock Tourism has hired Shelbey Morris as tourism project manager.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies has hired Adam Beighley as a software developer.

MEDICAL

Tasha Flowers has been named chief finance operating officer for ARORA, Arkansas's largest organ procurement organization.

UTILITIES

Conway Corp. has promoted Cassie Francisco to controller in the accounting department.

