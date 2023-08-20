Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. Only members may vote on business items but everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Rotary

The Northside Rotary Club will meet at noon Aug. 22 at Sterling Bank, 3452 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. Amanda Horn, senior public relations director for Crystal Bridges Museum will present "What's New at Crystal Bridges and The Momentary."

Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville.

The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports and a viewing of the UFO documentary "Accidental Truth" by Ron James. The documentary has been listed as the "UFO Film of the Decade."

The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals and browsing the section library. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Quilt Guild

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The August program will be presented by member, Linda Pumphrey. Pumphrey's mother, Mary Pumphrey was the first President of Calico Cut-Ups 30 years ago. Pumphrey will offer a program about the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Neb. In addition, she will present a trunk show of her personal antique quilts that will soon be a part of the collection at the museum. Quilters Heaven from Granby, Mo., will be the August vendor.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will present their Third Annual Online Quilt Auction Oct. 1-8. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website. Please visit benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Retired nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Aug. 29 in Classroom A at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café prior to the meeting.

Laurel Sexton, associate professor in the Board Certified Women's Health Department of Physical Therapy, will talk about pelvic floor therapy to help manage urgency and incontinence, etc. that often comes with age. There will also be discussion about new therapies and technologies available.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers.

The SUVCW is a patriotic, fraternal organization of male descendants of those who served in the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard or who served as government officials between the years of 1861-65. Associate memberships are also available.

Information: Email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Dale Phillips and will be titled The Battle for the Bayous.

Following the capture of New Orleans, the Confederacy's largest city, in April of 1862, Union forces fought the Confederates for control of the vital Mississippi River. At the same time, there was another separate struggle going on for control of the vital waterways of southern Louisiana. These waterways, including the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Lafourche and Bayou Teche were back doors to the Mississippi River. They flowed through some of the most fertile soil in North America and were primary sources of sugar cane and salt.

Dale Phillips is a native of New Jersey and earned a bachelor's degree in American history from York College of Pennsylvania. In 1976, he began his career with the National Park Service as an interpreter at Gettysburg National Military Park.

Phillips has worked at the following NPS historic sites: interpretive ranger-Fort Sumter (Charleston, SC); historian-Chickamauga/Chattanooga National Military Park; manager of the Chalmette Battle of New Orleans site; superintendent of the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park. In 2017, he retired as Superintendent of Lincoln Home National Historic Site after 41 years of service.

He has authored numerous articles on United States military history for various publications, assisted historic researchers and appeared in and assisted with historical documentaries. Dale now lives in Bella Vista and is the copresident of the Bella Vista Historical Society with Xyta Lucas and past president of our Civil War Round Table.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: Email dkp55@gmail.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 for brunch at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Jana Vick from DeSoto, Texas. Her message is titled "Anchor in a Storm."

The special feature will be "Use Fall's Bounty -- Making Pumpkin & Apple Butter" by Becky Parmelee.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon, Sept. 8.

The September Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 5 at 34 Stonehaven Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Women's Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus meets from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday in the music room at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. No tryouts or previous experience are needed to join.

The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring.

Information: (479) 619-9668.