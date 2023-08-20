Crystal ball places Hogs at 8-4 this season

This part of the column is being written last.

Did the game-by-game predictions for the Arkansas Razorbacks, then tallied up the record and 8-4 seems about right for a team that was 7-6 last year and returns a great quarterback and a stable of running backs.

Early indications are the defense will be improved with the ability to put more pressure on quarterbacks and take some pressure off the defensive backs.

Obviously, the offense should be balanced but may need more receivers to step up.

Whatever divisive factor that hampered this team last season seems to be gone. It was notable it took Sam Pittman less than 24 hours after the loss to Missouri to fire the strength coach.

Here's the predictions:

Western Carolina at Little Rock -- A hot afternoon in this rare home-away-from-home season-opener at War Memorial Stadium. Only five times since 1991 have the Razorbacks opened in the capital city and are 4-1 with the only loss coming to Miami in 1991. The Hurricanes went 12-0 and were voted national champions by The Associated Press. On this day, the Hogs will be looking to iron out wrinkles, the Catamounts will be cashing a big check. Arkansas 49-0

Kent State at Fayetteville -- The Razorbacks get six sacks and 509 yards of offense. Arkansas 47-6

Brigham Young at Fayetteville -- Raheim Sanders rushes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, KJ Jefferson passes for three touchdowns and the Hogs are headed to No. 25 in the polls. Arkansas 35-24

LSU at Baton Rouge -- It will be billed as a battle of quarterbacks, Jefferson passes for 303 yards, but the undefeated Tigers kick a 44-yard field goal with 3 seconds left. LSU 27-24

Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas -- Bobby Petrino will be looking to exploit any holes he can find in the Hogs' defense, and history and luck have not been on the Razorbacks' side since Petrino left, going 1-10 against the Aggies. Texas A&M 24-21

Ole Miss at Oxford, Miss. -- The road tour from Hades pits the Hogs against the Rebels, who are coming off a loss to LSU. The Razorbacks shake off the road grime and put together a 67-yard drive for the game-winning field goal by Cam Little. Arkansas 20-17

Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala. -- Nick Saban may not be the Bear but he's trying to prove he's still the bull of the SEC, and the undefeated Crimson Tide, whose defense is allowing just 6.6 points per game, get a a 21-7 halftime lead and hold on during a crazy second half. Alabama 31-28

Mississippi State at Fayetteville -- The Razorbacks won't be looking ahead to the next week's open date but will be focused on getting closer to bowl eligible. Arkansas 31-17

Florida at Gainesville, Fla. -- The Gators are 5-0 against the Hogs in The Swamp, and while this is likely to be an up-and-down season, the Gators are coming off after a 21-19 loss to Georgia with a renewed confidence. Florida 28-24

Auburn at Fayetteville -- The Tigers come in riding a two-game win streak, but the Razorbacks are ready to get bowl eligible. It is a shootout for three quarters then Arkansas settles in for a 14-play touchdown drive that consumes more than eight minutes of the fourth quarter. Arkansas 41-34

Florida International at Fayetteville -- The Razorbacks look to improve their bowl situation and do. Arkansas 44-10

Missouri at Fayetteville -- Instead of finding a way to lose, the Hogs come out and score on their first two possessions and roll to a win, earning a trip to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Arkansas 35-14