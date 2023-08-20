Defense aims to be ‘Pine Bluff tough’

PINE BLUFF -- Don't expect to see much "me time" on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's defensive unit this season.

It's strictly about unity for the Golden Lions, which is exactly what defensive coordinator David Calloway has emphasized during fall practices.

"Defensive line is making plays on certain days," he said. "Linebackers are making plays on certain days, and the secondary is making plays. For us, it's going to be about a collective unit being together. No one group is bigger than the other one.

"Everybody has to do their part, and we're going to have success."

Defensive success is a must for the Golden Lions if they're going to grab a seat at the table among the Southwestern Athletic Conference's upper echelon.

UAPB, which will travel to Tulsa on Aug. 31 for its season opener, ranked last in the conference and 106th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision in total defense last season after giving up 449 yards per game. The Golden Lions also allowed a SWAC-worst 244.3 yards on the ground, and 35.9 points, which was 11th of 12 teams in the league.

In essence, there's nowhere to go but up for UAPB, but according to linebacker Rico Dozier, elevating is what the Golden Lions have been doing.

"I feel like we've been getting better day-by-day," he said. "All the hard work in practice. ... I feel like we have been growing as a team. Even though we've got a lot of new guys that we added on to the program, I think we have a good chance this year of becoming great."

Dozier is expected to be the catalyst for the Golden Lions' charge to defensive greatness.

The 6-1, 195-pound junior was a preseason all-SWAC second-team pick following a breakout sophomore year. Dozier led UAPB in total tackles (87), with 11 of those occurring behind the line of scrimmage. The Alabama native had three games with at least 10 tackles, including a career-high 17 against Alabama State to help UAPB stage a 19-14 victory in the season finale.

Dozier's role is changing a bit this season, though. He'll still be asked to compile tackle after tackle for a defense that'll be stacked with newcomers, but he'll also take on more of a vocal duty.

"I'm normally somebody that's quiet and not very outspoken," he said. "But I feel like if I want this team to get where it wants to be, I've got to step up as a leader. I've got to teach the young guys how we do things around here.

"Just to be Pine Bluff tough as we always say, to do things the right way. We never lower our standards to anybody that comes in. So we've just got to keep that standard up high so we can get to where we want to be."

What UAPB's defense doesn't want is to look anything like it did a season ago, particularly when it struggled.

The Golden Lions gave up 34 points or more seven times last season, with five of those instances occurring during conference play. UAPB did have occasional success on that side of the ball, as evidenced by the 23 forced turnovers, which was tied for 28th in the FCS.

But there's always room for more, and Calloway said he wants that unit to strive for as much as possible.

"We don't have any heroes," he said. "We're not a hero defense. We're going to be one group, the dark side. We're going to get after people, we're going to be live, we're going to be nasty."

That mindset is one that's been adopted by Dozier, one of a handful of starters back on defense.

"Last year, I think I was a little bit small," Dozier said. "But this year, I've gotten my physicality up, and I feel like with my IQ and how I play football, I think I can help make this defense the best that we can become."