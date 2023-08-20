DeMent Delivers After 86-Day Delay From May

Iris DeMent more than made up for having had to postpone her May 25 show, back on May 25 when she became ill after arriving in Little Rock to perform the inaugural concert at the newly renovated theater at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Saturday night she returned, apologetic for having let down her fans, none of whom seemed to have been holding a grudge.

The acoustically enhanced room, mostly used in the past for children’s theatrical performances, comfortably accommodated the 350 fans, a sell-out, and they got almost two hours of songs and stories in a casual, laid-back show that could have just as easily been DeMent’s Iowa living room. She was accompanied by tasteful acoustic bassist Liz Draper, who also supplied occasional backing vocals.

DeMent opened the show on acoustic guitar with “The Sacred Now,” from her latest album, “Workin’ on a World,” from which she also performed the title cut, along with “Warriors of Love,” “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” “Nothin’ for the Dead,” the lovely “Say a Good Word” and “Let Me Be Your Jesus,” a song her husband, singer-songwriter Greg Brown, wrote the lyrics but refused to record himself (he termed it too creepy, she explained). She wrote some non-creepy music to go with his words.

Most of the songs got the grand piano treatment, which also seemed to lend itself to stories and tales, such as her recollection of a family trip from her Paragould birthplace to pick blueberries in Michigan – until being told by her mama that she had yet to be born when the trip was made. Her songs “Mama’s Opry” and “Sing the Delta” were also glimpses into her family’s past in Arkansas and California.

The two-song encore included perhaps her best-known songs, “Let the Mystery Be” (with a fine bass solo by Draper) and “Our Town,” which DeMent encouraged fans to join in on, and most were happy to do so – and happy that DeMent had finally come to our town.