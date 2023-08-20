Dive into doves

Dove season opens Sept. 2, giving shotgunners their first big wingshooting test for the upcoming hunting seasons.

If you can consistently hit doves on the wing, you are an advanced shotgunner. Ducks and geese, which are many times the size of a dove, should be no problem. In Arkansas, mourning dove is our predominant species, but we also have white-winged doves and Eurasian collared doves.

Mourning doves are small and sleek, with gray plumage and buff-colored bellies. Their tails are pointed, like miniature pintails.

Fast and very nimble, mourning doves often enter a field at a leisurely clip. Once alarmed, which can be triggered by a hunter throwing a shotgun to his shoulder, they can accelerate with astonishing swiftness. They can dive many feet in a split second while twisting and turning. Because they are so fast, you must lead a dove by a considerable distance.

Eurasian collared doves are considerably bigger, but not as large as a pigeon. Their plumage is lighter, and they have rounded tails. Because they are invasive and non-native, there is no daily bag limit or possession limit for Eurasian collared doves. They are almost as fast as mourning doves, but their size makes them appear slower.

According to the 2022 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Dove Population Status, about 165 million doves inhabited the United States as of Sept. 1, 2021. That is a dramatic decrease from an estimated 249 million doves in 2018. The USFWS bases that number on band recovery and harvest data are reported, and harvest and hunter activity are estimated from the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program.

About 82.1 million doves inhabit the USFWS Central Management Unit, which includes Arkansas.

In 2021, the USFWS estimated that there were 9,202,100 dove hunters. Nearly half (4,236,600) were in the Central Management Unit. Nationally, about 650,000 hunters reported killing about 9 million mourning doves. Collectively, they spent 1.7 million days afield.

More than half of the nation's total dove harvest (5,885,700) occurred in the Central Management Unit. Hunters killed the overwhelming majority (3,729,300) in Texas, followed by Oklahoma with 339,600. Arkansas ranked third, with 320,300 mourning doves distributed among 20,000 hunters. Hunters in Arkansas averaged 2.1 doves per day and 16.1 doves per season.

Resident doves favor hot, dry weather. Fields that were full of doves can be empty the day after a cold front moves through. Doves might return to a previously hot field, or they might not.

On the other hand, some excellent hunting often occurs late in the second segment of the season, from Dec. 8 through Jan. 15, 2024, when cold weather forces doves south into Arkansas from northern states.

Most Arkansans hunt on private fields that landowners planted with sunflowers. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also maintains dedicated dove fields at several wildlife management areas around the state.

To hunt doves, Arkansas residents 16 and older need a hunting license and a free Harvest Information Program registration. Hunters younger than 16 do not need a license or HIP registration. The daily limit is 15 mourning doves and white-winged doves combined. The possession limit is 45.

Dove Hunting Basics

Because they are so fast and agile, they are very challenging and exciting to hunt.

All dove hunters must use shotguns. Most use lead shot size No. 7 1/2 or smaller. The best patterns for doves come from fairly open chokes. One of the best dove hunts I've experienced was in 2021, when I shot a 15-dove limit with a Remington Model 1100 20-gauge with a Skeet barrel. Jeff Henry of Little Rock shot a limit with a 28-gauge Beretta semiautomatic, and Brett Morgan, a former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, shot a limit with an over/under .410 bore shotgun.

Doves are very social birds and respond well to decoys. Many hunters use battery powered spinning wing decoys. Some also use stationary dove decoys on portable metal perches.

A comfortable place to sit is imperative. Many hunters use a folding chair or bucket. You can also buy special dove hunting buckets that have a spinning seat on top. The bucket is useful for carrying shotgun shells and other gear.

Opening weekend of dove season is usually very hot. A few bottles of water and some snacks make the morning more enjoyable.

Duck hunters use dove season to help get their retrieving dogs in shape. Carry enough water for your dogs.

Safety is paramount dove hunters. Know where other hunters are. Do not shoot toward other hunters and avoid shooting low-flying birds. Always wear high-quality eye protection and hearing protection.