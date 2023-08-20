Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Aug. 8-14.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
22-43. Steven Huffstetler v. Tonya Huffstetler
23-307. Lyda Griffith v. Ricky Griffith
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
22-239. Kenneth Hunt v. Susan Hunt
23-13. Daisy Nelson v. Danny Carlile Jr.
23-160. Karter Bryant v. Christopher Bryant
23-192. Leonard Houpt v. Christine Houpt
23-296. Jennifer Escoffier v. Josh Escoffier
23-352. Blake Matthews v. Chelsea Matthews
23-501. Brandy Dorman v. Robert Davis