Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Aug. 8-14.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-43. Steven Huffstetler v. Tonya Huffstetler

23-307. Lyda Griffith v. Ricky Griffith

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-239. Kenneth Hunt v. Susan Hunt

23-13. Daisy Nelson v. Danny Carlile Jr.

23-160. Karter Bryant v. Christopher Bryant

23-192. Leonard Houpt v. Christine Houpt

23-296. Jennifer Escoffier v. Josh Escoffier

23-352. Blake Matthews v. Chelsea Matthews

23-501. Brandy Dorman v. Robert Davis