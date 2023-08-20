The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 10-17 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
22-1706. Nicole Hecker v. Maxwell Hecker
22-1717. Chad Likness v. Addison Likness
23-43. David Correa v. Gladis Sandoval
23-135. Gale Walton v. James Walton
23-261. Cody Wise v. Candy Wise
23-395. Sarah Jackson v. Norman Jackson
23-415. Sharonda Sandridge v. Phillip Muguhu
23-525. William Virula v. Jessica Rusher
23-597. April Wynn v. Dallas Wynn
23-626. Sarah Stockand v. Pablo Zavala
23-736. Ricky Bornemeier v. Madison Tingblad
23-857. Charlie Hockenberry v. Brandon Hockenberry
23-995. Lisa Demesa v. Ludwig Demesa
23-1042. Jeffrey Buchwalter v. Jennifer Summers
23-1043. Laura Walker v. Ashley Walker
23-1080. Brighty Minton v. Robert Minton
23-1089. Patricia Nance v. Darren Nance
23-1094. Travis Creed v. Mary Creed
23-1103. Amy Hollingsworth v. Randall Hollingsworth
23-1222. James Townsend v. Dawnya Townsend
WASHINGTON COUNTY
22-1409. Danielle Hilton v. James Hilton
23-280. Blake Peacock v. Julie Peacock
23-370. Alesha Campbell v. Sean Campbell
23-466. Melissa Murphy v. William Murphy
23-831. Trina Carmon v. David Carmon
23-1037. David Smith v. Jennifer Tobias
23-1038. Emily Miller v. Daniel Newell
23-1058. Audra Kimball v. Shane Kimball
23-1069. MacKenzie Thomas v. Logan Lee