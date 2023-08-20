The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 10-17 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

22-1706. Nicole Hecker v. Maxwell Hecker

22-1717. Chad Likness v. Addison Likness

23-43. David Correa v. Gladis Sandoval

23-135. Gale Walton v. James Walton

23-261. Cody Wise v. Candy Wise

23-395. Sarah Jackson v. Norman Jackson

23-415. Sharonda Sandridge v. Phillip Muguhu

23-525. William Virula v. Jessica Rusher

23-597. April Wynn v. Dallas Wynn

23-626. Sarah Stockand v. Pablo Zavala

23-736. Ricky Bornemeier v. Madison Tingblad

23-857. Charlie Hockenberry v. Brandon Hockenberry

23-995. Lisa Demesa v. Ludwig Demesa

23-1042. Jeffrey Buchwalter v. Jennifer Summers

23-1043. Laura Walker v. Ashley Walker

23-1080. Brighty Minton v. Robert Minton

23-1089. Patricia Nance v. Darren Nance

23-1094. Travis Creed v. Mary Creed

23-1103. Amy Hollingsworth v. Randall Hollingsworth

23-1222. James Townsend v. Dawnya Townsend

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-1409. Danielle Hilton v. James Hilton

23-280. Blake Peacock v. Julie Peacock

23-370. Alesha Campbell v. Sean Campbell

23-466. Melissa Murphy v. William Murphy

23-831. Trina Carmon v. David Carmon

23-1037. David Smith v. Jennifer Tobias

23-1038. Emily Miller v. Daniel Newell

23-1058. Audra Kimball v. Shane Kimball

23-1069. MacKenzie Thomas v. Logan Lee