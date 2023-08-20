Down-home destination

Party in the Garden was held Aug. 10 at Ben E. Keith Foods in North Little Rock.

Guests enjoyed a four-course Mexican-inspired meal with touches of Asian flavors by Chefs Gilbert Alaquinez and Shane Henderson. The menu included Shrimp Aguachile Soup, Chicharrón Late Summer Salad, Ribeye Mole with Griddled Masa Cakes with Ancho Spiced Calabaza and Fruteria Cheesecake for dessert.

Before the meal was served and between each course attendees heard about the culinary achievements of the last year in North Little Rock and the "Setting the Table" Culinary Initiative which hopes to make North Little Rock a food destination.

The initiative by North Little Rock Tourism is an effort to strengthen culinary tourism for the city, said Karen Trevino, president and CEO of North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We are building the foundations right now for a food eco-system."

Party in the Garden was presented by North Little Rock Tourism and Ben E. Keith and sponsored by the city of North Little Rock and the Argenta Downtown Council.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Karen Trevino and Charlie Hight on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Stacy and Rusty Mathis on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Everett Gaither and Anna Strack on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Sydney Pletcher, Mia Hyman and Kristi Scott on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Heather Kouns, Janis Alexander, Jill Lockard and Jennifer Ben on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Chris Kent and Becky Hight on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Chefs Gilbert Alaquinez and Shane Henderson on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



The first course, Shrimp Auguachile Soup on 08/10/2023 at Party in the Garden at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

