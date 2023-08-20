Dr. Joycelyn Elders: a progressive voice

As we celebrate the recent 90th birthday of Dr. Joycelyn Elders, we are reminded of the enduring impact she has had on society. Her journey through the tumultuous political landscape as the first Black Surgeon General of the United States has left an indelible mark on the history of our nation.

In 1987, Dr. Elders was appointed as the Director of the Arkansas Department of Health by then-Gov. Bill Clinton. She was a trailblazer in every sense, becoming the first Black individual to hold this esteemed position in the state. Her influence was palpable as she spearheaded the introduction of a comprehensive K-12 curriculum in Arkansas. This curriculum included essential components such as sex education, substance-abuse prevention, and programs focused on enhancing self-esteem. Dr. Elders' leadership during this period saw remarkable achievements, from a significant increase in childhood immunizations to the expansion of prenatal care programs and improved home-care options for the chronically and terminally ill.

In 1993, her journey took her to the national stage when President Bill Clinton appointed her as the U.S. Surgeon General. This elevated her impact far beyond the confines of a single state, presenting her with the challenge of navigating differing viewpoints, especially those opposed to medical science due to religious reasons. However, her strong moral compass, deeply rooted in her Baptist upbringing and her brother's role as an ordained minister, drove her to champion medical facts over prejudice and populism. Her determination to stand for what she believed was right persisted, with a commitment to serve the greater good.

Once in her elevated position, Dr. Elders fearlessly advocated for a range of progressive measures. She pushed for comprehensive sex education, the distribution of condoms in schools, and the exploration of the potential medical benefits of marijuana. While some political figures rallied behind her forward-looking approach, others vehemently opposed her initiatives. This divide resulted in an unrelenting media campaign against her, with opponents seizing sound bites and taking her statements out of context.

Despite the intense political scrutiny, Dr. Elders remained resolute in her dedication to improving the lives of young people. Her emphasis on open and honest discussions about sexual health remained unwavering. She stood by her convictions even in the face of challenges and opposition.

However, as history has shown, progressive views can often spark backlash. In 1994, the political resistance against her ideas took its toll, leading to her resignation as the U.S. Surgeon General. Her departure from office underscored the complexities of pushing for change in a climate of resistance.

Looking back on Dr. Elders' milestone birthday, it is crucial to recognize the courage she displayed in the face of adversity. The difficult choices she made serve as a poignant reminder that advocating for change often demands personal sacrifices. Throughout her journey, she encountered powerful figures both supportive and opposed to her ideas, shaping the path she traversed. Despite the obstacles, her vision of a society where young people are educated, empowered, and informed about sexual health remains a testament to her extraordinary career.

Dr. Elders' journey also emphasizes the significance of political bravery and leadership in shaping national policies. Her courage and dedication inspires us to persist in the pursuit of justice, equality, and progress, even when faced with political discord. As an octogenarian during the peak of the pandemic, Dr. Joycelyn Elders continued to raise her voice as an advocate for vaccinations, particularly for marginalized communities. Her steadfast commitment countered the waves of fear-driven misinformation that disproportionately affected minority populations.

As we reflect on her remarkable journey, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to Dr. Elders. Her unwavering dedication and service to our nation will inspire generations to come.

Nicholas Tana, CEO of Smart Media L.L.C., is an award-winning writer, producer and director in production on a new documentary about the life and accomplishments of Dr. Joycelyn Elders.