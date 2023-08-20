Drake Lindsey, grandson of Jim Lindsey, continues family legacy with football





FAYETTEVILLE -- No one has to remind Drake Lindsey that a winning season for Fayetteville last year ended very badly.

That final defeat only fuels the fire as he enters his senior season as the Bulldogs' quarterback.

"That was really embarrassing, not even scoring a touchdown," Lindsey said of the 37-0 loss to Conway in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state tournament at Harmon Field. "That left a sour taste in our mouths, getting beat on our home field like that. Our attitude coming into this season is to dominate from the start and keep our foot on the gas all the way through."

If family history is an indicator, the Bulldogs with Lindsey at quarterback will do just fine. Lindsey is the grandson of Jim Lindsey, the real estate agent and developer who was an outstanding football player at the University of Arkansas in the 1960s.

Lindsey was a running back in 1964 when the Razorbacks went 11-0 and declared the national champions by the Football Writers of America. Lindsey then played seven years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Elmer "B" Lindsey, Jim's older brother, was a standout athlete who signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and played six years in the Cardinals' minor-league baseball system before retiring to return to Forrest City to run the family farm.

Jim Lindsey's love for football was passed onto his sons, John David and Lyndy Lindsey, each of whom also played for the Razorbacks. Lyndy's son, Jack Lindsey, played football for two years at Arkansas while his other son, Link Lindsey, is a triple jumper in track and field for the Razorbacks.

The Arkansas and Lindsey family connection is also reflective in Drake's sister, Loren, who is a member of the women's basketball team. That's a lot of Lindseys wearing Razorback red dating back to the 1960s.

"I had watched old videos of my grandfather, my dad, and my uncle playing, so I was introduced to sports pretty early," Lindsey said. "That was really cool. But I really started figuring that football is what I wanted to do in the eighth or ninth grade, and that I wanted to carry on the family tradition."

Arkansas didn't recruit Drake Lindsey and he's OK with that. He's currently committed to the University of Minnesota, where P.J. Fleck is head coach of the Gophers, who finished 9-4 last year after a 28-20 victory over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York.

Lindsey committed to Minnesota shortly after a recruiting visit to Colorado State.

"I'm going to get to play at a big time school in the Big 10, which is the best option for me," Lindsey said. ""Coach Fleck knows how to win and he's building a great culture there. I like everything about Minneapolis and the school is just phenomenal."

John David Lindsey is pleased his son is following his own path in regard to college football.

"Sometimes, you have to go where you're wanted," the elder Lindsey said. "Drake is really accurate with his passing and he's going to play in an offense that best fits him."

Lindsey (6-foot-5, 230) is a drop-back, pocket passer, which fits the Minnesota system better for him than the run/pass option many college coaches like at the quarterback position. As a junior, Lindsey threw for 3,620 yards and 37 yards for a Fayetteville team that averaged 35 points per game. Only three of his 427 pass attempts last season were intercepted.

"People talk about what Drake did last year and in kids' term, he's got some street credit," said Fayetteville coach Casey Dick, a former starting quarterback for the Razorbacks. "He had some games that were really special to just sit back and watch. He's a leader who's gotten bigger and stronger during the off-season, and we know he's going to do some great things for us."

Fayetteville, which finished 7-4 last season following the blowout loss to Conway is the playoffs, should be strong again in the passing game with Lindsey throwing to receivers like Lach McKinney and Jaison DeLamar, who finished second and third, respectively, in receiving last year in the 7A-West.

So, there's potential for more than seven wins for the Bulldogs, who lost three games last season by a combined five points.

In 1963, Jim Lindsey played on a Arkansas team than finished 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Southwest Arkansas. A year later, Lindsey and his Arkansas teammates were memorialized in a team photo after beating Nebraska 10-7 in the Cotton Bowl to finish 11-0 in 1964.

Fifty-nine years later, Drake Lindsey is eager to contribute even more highlights as a high school senior to the football legacy that bears the Lindsey family name. That process begins Friday when Fayetteville opens the 2023 season at home against Cabot.

Drake Lindsey will continue the Lindsey family connection with football as a senior quarterback for Fayetteville. Lindsey is the grandson of Jim Lindsey, a former Arkansas running back who played on the Razorbacks' national championship team in 1964. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





