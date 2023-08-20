Efforts to find, ID dead press on in Hawaii

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The days of waiting have become harder and harder as the odds grow longer and longer, as the remains of 114 people who died in the Aug. 8 wildfire that flattened the Hawaiian town of Lahaina have been found and most of them have yet to be identified.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has said the death toll will rise for the foreseeable future as the painstaking search for remains continues in the heaps of rubble and ash in Lahaina, a seaside community of 12,000 and a tourist hot spot on Maui. Officials acknowledge they don't have a firm number on the missing. Many initially listed as unaccounted for have since been located.

In the nation's latest wildfire fatality, authorities in Washington state said Saturday that a wind-driven wildfire there has destroyed at least 185 structures, closed a major highway and left one person dead.

Hawaii's blaze took scores of lives and destroyed hundreds of homes, including the house Kevin Baclig's family bought three years ago on Kopili Street, about a 15-minute walk to historic Front Street, once a bustling tourist center but now a bleak avenue of flattened buildings lined with charred vehicles.

Baclig remains undeterred in his search for his wife and her parents, missing since Aug. 8 when the wildfire engulfed Lahaina.

He has gone looking from one shelter to another, hoping strangers might recognize the faces on the flyers he brings with him. Baclig, 30, has driven back and forth to Lahaina, desperately scouting for anything that might lead him to his wife, Angelica, and her parents, Joel and Adela Villegas. Six other relatives who lived next door also remain unaccounted for.

"I'm not going to give up until I see them," he said. "Of course I'm hoping to find them alive. ... What else can I do?"

Baclig, who is staying with friends in Kahalui on the northern flank of the island, holds out hope as he searches.

Maybe in their haste to flee, none had the time to grab their cellphones -- which might explain why Baclig has yet to get a call. Maybe they are looking for him, too, and unsure about his whereabouts.

Amid anguish and uncertainty, and as he nears the end of his efforts, he continues to pray for help.

"Lord, guide me in everything," he wrote Thursday on Facebook. "I don't know what to do."

A spokesperson for Maui County, Mahina Martin, said Saturday that authorities involved in the search effort were working to compile a list of the missing, and continued to vet the information being gathered. The only publicly available list has been put together by good Samaritans hoping to link family with loved ones.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors, as well as with local officials.

More than 1,000 federal personnel are on Maui, nearly half of whom are assigned to help in the search for remains, the White House said.

Crews have now sifted through about 60% of the fire zone, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said Saturday.

"We are making progress, and we will continue to be with the people of Hawaii every step of the way," Criswell said.

The agency has approved nearly $7 million to aid more than 2,000 households, including $3 million in rental assistance.

Last week, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said authorities would do their best to track down the missing. "But I can't promise that we're going to get them all," he said.

On the day before the fire, Po'omaika'i Estores-Losano, a 28-year-old father of two, wished aloha to his ohana, the Hawaiian word for family. "Another beautiful day in Hawaii," he wrote on Facebook, ending his post by urging his circle to "have fun, enjoy," and to never be "unhappy and grumpy."

He was among the scores still missing Saturday. His family has scoured the island looking for him, checking hospitals and shelters. Without a car, Estores-Losano would have had to outrun the fire and smoke.

"We don't want him to think we stopped looking for him," said Ku'ulei Barut, who last spoke to her brother the day before he vanished.

His mother, Leona Castillo, wants to hang on to the possibility that her son is still alive, but she knows she may have to face a reality she's not yet ready to accept. The week before last, as the talk of body counts intensified, she got herself swabbed for DNA.

She wants him found, no matter how and where.

"We don't want him to be lost," she said. "If we don't get his body back, he'll just be lost."

In the days after the fire, there was chaos and confusion, with so many families looking for missing loved ones. Castillo said she was relieved for friends and neighbors who were reunited with loved ones.

But she wondered when would it be her turn.

"I just want closure," she said.

WASHINGTON FIRE

The blaze began shortly after midday Friday on the west side of Medical Lake, about 15 miles west of Spokane, and then expanded, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Isabelle Hoygaard said. It grew to nearly 15 square miles by Saturday morning, with zero containment. The burned structures were a mix of homes and outbuildings.

Evacuations were ordered for the town as winds blew the flames southward, Hoygaard said.

She added that the blaze burned through the south side of the town and then jumped Interstate 90 on Friday night, forcing its closure. The major east-west thoroughfare remained closed in both directions Saturday morning.

"The fire is burning on both sides of the highway," the Washington State Department of Transportation said on its webpage.

There was one confirmed fatality associated with the fire, Hoygaard said. Further details were not immediately released.

Staff, patients and residents at Eastern State Hospital, one of the state's two psychiatric facilities, and those living at the Lakeland Village Residential Habilitation Center, both in Medical Lake, were sheltering in place Saturday, said Norah West, a spokesperson for the state Department of Social and Health Services.

Evacuees from the town were given shelter at a high school overnight.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

"My thoughts are with the ... residents who have been ordered to evacuate as the Gray Fire grows," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on X, formally known as Twitter. "I'm also praying for the safety of the first responders working to contain the fire. May you all remain safe and out of harm's way."

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press.

Poomaikai Estores-Losano, right, with his sister Kuulei Barut on her wedding day in September 2019. He remains missing nearly two weeks after the Aug. 8, 2023, fire in Lahaina, Hawaii The number of people still missing has dwindled after more families have found once-missing loved ones. But the number of missing remains substantial. (Photo courtesy of Leona Castillo)



An undated photo shows Angelica Baclig, who remains missing along with eight other relatives after an Aug. 8 fire destroyed their homes in Hawaii's historic town of Lahaina. Hope is hard to let go of as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones after a fire swept across the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island earlier this month. (Jevin Baclig via AP)



Two burned cars are seen next to a home destroyed in a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. An emergency official who defended a decision to not sound outdoor alert sirens on Maui as a ferocious fire raged has resigned. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

