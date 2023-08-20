Engagements





Catherine Anne Grant and Joel Douglas Harris have made plans to marry Sept. 21 at the Old State House.

She is the daughter of Leigh Grant of Little Rock and the granddaughter of Jenna Mays, also of Little Rock, the late Harrell Mays, the late Norma Grant and the late James Grant. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in nursing and is a clinical nurse supervisor at Wound Evolution.

He is the son of Lori and Gary Robertson of Austin and the grandson of the late Marjorie Kelley and Joe Kelley. He is also a graduate of UA with a master's degree in business. He is a lead national account manager for Impossible Foods.

Courtney Elizabeth Ross and Braden Thomas Brown are engaged to be married Oct. 21 at Trinity Cathedral.

She is the daughter of Kelly and Robert Mitchell Ross Sr. and the granddaughter of Smith and the late Lynda McCain Fausett and Frances Roots Mitchell Ross and the late Robert Ross, all of Little Rock.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and a law degree from the University of Arkansas Law School. She is a lawyer with Carney, Bates and Pulliam.

His parents are Paula and the late Steve Brown of Jonesboro. He is the grandson of the late Suzanne and Worth Gibson and the late Martha and Tommy Brown.

He graduated from UA with a bachelor's degree in political science and from the law school with a law degree. He received a master of laws in taxation from Florida Levin College of Law and is a lawyer at Rose Law Firm.

Sarah Clayton Reddick and Franklin Blake Flemister have set their wedding date as Feb. 24 at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

She is the daughter of Tiffany and Brian Reddick of Little Rock and the granddaughter of Janie and the late Pat Gazzola of Fayetteville and Jackie and the late Ed Reddick of Little Rock. She graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in education and is a teacher at Episcopal Collegiate School.

He is the son of Wanda and the late Carl Wendell Flemister Jr. of Little Rock. His grandparents are Jeanette and the late Carl Wendell Flemister of Little Rock and the late Stella and Kelly Daniels. He is also a UA graduate with a bachelor's degree in finance. He is employed at Stephens Inc. as a financial adviser.

Elizabeth Nicole Leggett, daughter of Bobette Leggett and Brad Leggett, both of Little Rock, and Samuel Mark Brock Brockinton, son of Kim and Mark Brockinton; Sept. 30.





Catherine Anne Grant and Joel Douglas Harris







Courtney Elizabeth Ross and Braden Thomas Brown







Sarah Clayton Reddick and Franklin Blake Flemister





