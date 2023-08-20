Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

GREAT NUTRITION, 1120 S. State St. Date of inspection Aug. 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed hand washing (sink) blocked. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Corrected on site.

COMFORT INN & SUITES, 3620 Camden Road. Date of inspection Aug. 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wood shelves used as storage. Non-food contact surfaces that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of corrosion-resistant, non-absorbent and smooth material.

HARDING FOOD MART, 10900 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed some cups by the drink machines being stored with no protective covering. Single service items must be stored to prevent contamination. Observed several damaged ceiling tiles throughout the store. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

MOMA KETA'S CHILDCARE & DEVELOPMENT, 2300 W. 31st Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 14. Observed wiping cloths laying on sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths were placed in solution during time of inspection.

TAQUERIA MARTIN, 2102 N. Bryant St., White Hall. Date of opening inspection Aug. 14. Splash guard needed between the three compartment sink and the hand washing sink to prevent contamination. Okay to operate- permit given. Owner said he will call inspector when the refrigerator is plugged in and down to 41 degrees F. Refrigerator must be 41 degrees F or below before placing food in it.