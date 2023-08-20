Fort Smith directors approve money for company to design potential baseball stadium along the riverfront

FORT SMITH -- City directors are looking at the feasibility of building a baseball stadium along the riverfront.

At their meeting Tuesday , the directors authorized spending $75,000 from the city's 2023 operating budget to have Mammoth Sports Construction provide design services for a potential baseball stadium and related services.

Bennie Westphal, who owns the land where the stadium would be located, agreed to pay $75,000 for the design, as well.

A memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman to City Administrator Carl Geffken explained the scope of such project needs to be identified and planned so development can coordinate with other important venues operating or developing along the river, including Riverfront Park, the Greg Smith River Trail, the U.S. Marshals Museum, the Community School for the Arts, the RV Park and the Fort Kids Children's Museum.

Geffken told directors the master design will also serve as a plan for the riverfront, as the last one was done roughly a decade ago.

Dave Folsom of Mammoth said the design will include meeting with potential user groups to see who would lease the facility and what other entities want to be involved, as well as to figure out the community's needs and how the design could accommodate those needs. Building the stadium would cost roughly $10 million, he said.

"What we found was there was a real market for an entry-level ballpark," Folsom said about Mammoth's work across the nation. "We wanted to give cities the opportunity -- and different teams -- to get into the market without having to spend $35 million. Then we basically create the bare bones, the structure that you would need to facilitate a baseball team, and we could do softball and we designed it to where you could have a soccer field in here, as well."

There would be about 1,500 seats in the grandstand with opportunities to add features as needed, he said.

Matt Perry, president of National Sports Services, a sports firm based in Lawrence, Kan., specializing in consulting work on sports venues, told directors an entry-level park generally takes up 7 to 8 acres, with an additional 6 to 7 acres for parking.

Geffken said ideally a management company would run the stadium once it's built, and then it could be used by various area teams including the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

This isn't the first time the directors have considered building a stadium that could accommodate various sports.

Last summer the directors heard a presentation by Conventions Sports and Leisure International for a $31.2 million indoor sports facility, which was expected to have a $42.4 million annual economic output due to direct and indirect spending.

CSL's presentation stated an indoor sports facility would address city opportunities and needs related to sports tourism or tournaments on the weekends, while also enhancing opportunities for local sports and recreation users during the week. They measured interest through interviews with stakeholders and potential user groups and found demand for an indoor sports facility to be moderately strong to strong.

The idea dissipated despite apparent interest from the board due to the project's upfront cost.

At-Large Director Kevin Settle said he thinks the baseball stadium would be a great opportunity for the city.

"I think about what can we do with this," he said. "It's not just a baseball stadium. It's just not going to have a baseball team. It's going to be a place where families and kids come and root on a team, cheer for their people."

"The U.S. Marshals Museum attracted over 10,000 visitors the very first month being open," Mayor George McGill said. "You can only imagine what this will do. It's going to attract other amenities and wonderful things to do down on the riverfront. These things are going to be transformative, and we just need to make sure that we are offering the amenities and attractions for people and families to enjoy, if we want to be that place they call home."