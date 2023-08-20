Fort Smith Film Festival makes Hollywood connection for distribution

The 2023 poster for the Fort Smith International Film Festival was designed by Alex Williamson of Bath, England. In the fall of 2022, he was an artist-in-residence for the Department of Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he worked with local museums and collections to create an installation piece, according to the festivals executive director, Brandon Chase Goldsmith. “I was blown away by his work and his process. We had some conversations about the festival, and I was absolutely thrilled when he agreed to design our 2023 poster!” (Courtesy Image/FSIFF)

Print Headline: On The Map

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content