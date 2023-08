Brandon Chase Goldsmith poses with Cristian Scardigno at the Cisterna Film Festival in 2021. This year, Scardigno brings his film, “I wanted to be Vittorio Gassman (Volevo essere Gassman),” to the Fort Smith International Film Festival. (Courtesy Photo)



"I met Cristian Scardigno in 2021 when we traveled to Fort Smith's sister city, Cisterna, Italy, to be judges in their film festival,"... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: From Our Sister City

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content