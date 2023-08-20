FYI Calendar: Folk music by Woven today at Terra Studios

Aug. 20 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Landmark Lessons -- "The Art of Van Buren" with speaker Tom Wing, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Ozark Chinquapin Trees -- With bird expert Joe Neal, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Aug. 21 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 23 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 24 (Thursday)

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Exploring the Power of Art -- On Ukraine's Independence Day, 5:30-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Gallery Games, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 25 (Friday)

Face Planters -- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 or Aug. 26, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Social Dance Night -- An Afro-Fusion Affair, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50-$25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 26 (Saturday)

Game Day Saturday -- With board games all day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Nonfiction Book Sale -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16 & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. 50 cents-$1; bag day Aug. 28. 783-0229.

Watercolor on the Weekend -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Book Launch -- With Joyce Faulkner, author of "Julia & Maud," 12:30 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Upholstery for Beginners -- With Laura Jane, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

In Concert -- Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com