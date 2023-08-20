Guru stays optimistic about state’s turkey futures

For the first time in nearly two decades, the state of the Arkansas' wild turkey appears to be very good.

Jeremy Wood, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's turkey program coordinator, delivered some welcome encouragement to the commission Wednesday at its monthly committee meeting. Thanks to excellent weather during the nesting and brood rearing seasons, turkeys have experienced about three years of good to excellent reproduction, Wood said. Turkey numbers are climbing, and young turkeys are abundant in many parts of the state.

Hunters checked about 9,200 gobblers in the 2023 spring turkey hunting season. That's a 21% increase above 2022, Wood said, adding that the jump is ahead of schedule.

"I wasn't expecting such a big increase this year," Wood said.

Wood credited excellent weather as a major contributor to hunter success during the spring turkey hunting season. It was especially good during the first two weeks. In South Arkansas, the weather got unpleasantly hot late in the season, which influenced hunter enthusiasm.

Turkey season starts later in Arkansas than in most the country. We have by far the latest season in the South. That is by design, to preserve the greatest number of gobblers available to breed the greatest number of hens. Arkansas' spring season opens after the greatest number of hens have been bred.

While the late opener certainly benefits turkeys, hunters in South Arkansas believe gobbling activity greatly diminishes early in the season, which diminishes their chances of success. In North Arkansas, our correspondents say that the breeding cycle more closely aligns with the season dates and that gobbling activity is near its peak when the season opens.

Wood said that voluminous data contradicts that theory. Between 2007-10, for example, the commission conducted gobbling surveys from February through May. Agency staff went out one to two times per week and documented the number of gobbles they heard.

"That suggested gobbling activity across all regions was the same," Wood said. "There were no significant differences across regions."

That data has been consistent for as long as I've been on this beat, and they are the products of a method. It is an imprecise method, but it is the best method available.

Anecdotally, my observations in a small part of the northern Gulf Coastal Plain reflect a dramatic reduction in gobbling activity by the time the season starts in mid April. Other club members and I spent many mornings listening to gobblers. We only listened. We did not enter the woods to find gobblers, and we didn't call to them. We identified individual gobblers by their voices and by where we consistently heard them.

By the time the season started, we heard only a fraction of the gobbles we heard in the week before the season opened, and the birds had relocated by considerable distances.

Only two members hunted. During the season we heard only random gobbles. Only one of us killed a gobbler, a mature bird that came silently to a call in the mid-afternoon.

I have grown accustomed to that kind of hunting and I like it, but most turkey hunters do not.

Nevertheless, Wood said he does not intend to propose any major changes to our spring turkey season structure. He said that hunters and the commission have endured a lot of changes over the years, and that an upward trend justifies maintaining the current season structure.

Between 1988-2023, the commission has changed the spring turkey season length 13 times, Wood said. There have been six changes to the season opener. The longest stable stretch lasted seven years. There have been four changes to the bag limit structure. During that time the commission also closed the fall turkey hunting season and prohibited adult hunters from killing jakes.

"We're coming off some of the lowest reproductive years on record," Wood said. "2015 through 2019 were some of the lowest. We've seen a slow and steady increase from 2020."

Through July, the poult-per-hen indices were just under 2 pph, Wood added, which indicates growth. Our best reproductive years recently were 2012, 2022-23.

I am excited for the future, and I appreciate the commitment that the commission has made to position this resource for recovery.