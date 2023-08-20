Hip-hop’s turned 50; everybody get down!

mailto:hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com

"I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie

To the hip hip hop-a you don't stop the rock

It to the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie

To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat ..."

-- The Sugarhill Gang, "Rapper's Delight"

My love of music spans most genres -- jazz, pop, rock 'n roll, soul, urban and adult contemporary, classical, country, house, reggae, Christian/gospel, world -- and, I dare say, a big chunk of subgenres.

Music has always moved me, inspired me, motivated me, turned me on, hacked me off, raised and lowered my blood pressure. Many times, it's made me dance.

Few genres have gotten me on my feet more than hip-hop.

I've been intrigued by hip-hop, dominated by rap, since its early days. Along with other teens I came under the spell of "Rapper's Delight" by the Sugarhill Gang ... a very catchy song that featured three rappers bragging on themselves to the tune of Chic's feel-good disco hit "Good Times." Even while the back of my mind was going, "Wait, what the heck is the value in talking to music, rather than singing," the forefront of my mind was diggin' it.

(During my senior year of high school, a friend and I attempted to come up with our own Sugarhill-gang-style rap, which we intended to perform at the pop concert that our school choir, of which we were members, put on every year. Possibly warned of our intentions and/or wishing to save us from embarrassing ourselves, the choir director decided we'd put on a musical that year instead.)

The next hip-hop song to make a big impression: "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Even though I had no personal knowledge of navigating this famously rapped-about life of urban poverty and violence, I chanted along with the group: Don't push me/'Cause I'm close to the edge/I'm trying not to lose my head/Ah-huh-huh-huh-huh ... The song prompted my desire to cut a rug more than it prompted sympathy with anyone living in an inner-city tenement with "rats in the front room, roaches in the back" -- living so rough that "it's like a jungle sometimes, it makes me wonder how I keep from going under."

Hip-hip made me want to dance so much, in fact, that I couldn't stay out of The Staircase, a downtown "club" for teenagers and young adults, that I frequented in the early '80s at the end of my freshman year in college, when I got the job at the then-Arkansas Democrat and got that Ford Maverick I wrote about several weeks ago.

I didn't know it as hip-hop back in the day. I knew it as mood-enhancing music with an alluring, clap-on-the-downbeat rhythm that got fingers popping, heads bobbing and bodies moving. Little did I know the twists and turns hip-hop would take; how it would come to influence everything from attitude and fashion to language and popular culture in general.

And now it's 50. Anybody paying any attention to media lately has heard about hip-hop celebrating its half-century mark, going from an Aug. 11, 1973, Bronx party MC'd by an experimenting DJ Kool Herc to the gazillion-dollar industry it became.

Yes, hip-hop has had its prominent dark side -- the drugs, sex, misogyny and violence dominating so many of the songs; the societal behaviors for which the genre has been held responsible; and the dirty deals that went on behind the music. Some cynics may even ask, "Wait a minute; hip-hop has a light side?"

Apparently so. A sentimental light side. Seems every other TV commercial is scored by an aged hip-hop song (even songs that came with less than squeaky-clean messages or video images), from Backstreet's "No Diggity" and Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" to the rap in Kelis' "Milkshake."

Speaking of Kelis, let me not leave out mention of the ladies of hip-hop, many of whose ditties have conveyed even more R-rated content than the guys. Salt-N-Pepa. Missy Elliott. MC Lyte. Queen Latifah (who did rap about social issues). Foxy Brown. TLC. Eve. The youngsters, such as Cardi and Megan 'nem. And The Sequence, the pioneering ladies' version of the Sugarhill Gang, whose Angie Stone ("Angie B") went on to solo singing fame.

I confess to popping a few fingers to some of the risque numbers. (And there's a cadre of hip-hop artists whose talent I love but whose content I didn't dare risk getting hooked on ... ahem, Eminem.) But I tried to stay with the clean/near-clean songs: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Summertime." Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" (according to one "clean hip-hop songs" website, Stevie Wonder -- whose song "Pastime Paradise" was sampled by Coolio -- didn't want his music associated with cussin'). Outkast's "Hey Ya." Massive Attack and Mos Def's "I Against I."

Hip-hop, once thought a fad, made its way all the way to that half-century tribute at the last Grammy Awards. Featuring some of the folk mentioned above along with Run-DMC -- another rap group I loved -- Busta Rhymes and others, it showed us that many of the rappers dismissed as n'er-do-wells back in the day have not died terrible deaths. They lived and got older and though they may have grandkids, along with "grandparently" bodies to show for them, they have persevered. Some of them, like Snoop Dogg, have even earned more than a modicum of mainstream respectability. (I even quoted him in a commencement speech I made last year.)

All genres, really, have had some sort of dark side. I plan to continue to celebrate the light side (including the Christian hip-hop subgenre) ... by keepin' on dancin' at 61 and a half.

Emailer's delight: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com



