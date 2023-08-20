Didier Nusbaumer, a 52-year-old Swiss citizen, was arrested, along with 13 Burmese nationals, including a 12-year-old girl, for creating "Don't Expect Anything," a film authorities say insulted Buddhism, Burma state media reported.

Matt Webb, detective chief inspector from the Metropolitan Police Service's Specialist Crime unit in London, said those involved in a criminal ring that stole a 15th-century Chinese vase worth about $2.5 million "believed they could commit significant offenses internationally and that there would be no comeback, [but] they were mistaken."

Kenneth Jones, 63, a United Airlines pilot, was charged with criminal mischief after reportedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver's airport, telling authorities he was trying to help several drivers exit and "he just hit his breaking point."

Jerry Thompson, 45, of Hartford, Conn., was convicted of killing his roommate with a samurai-style sword after the victim tried to evict him, the Hartford state's attorney's office said in a news release, citing trial evidence.

Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner and financial backer for Lolita, an orca whale held captive at a Miami theme park, said he is "heartbroken" over the animal's death and "was honored to be part of the team working to return her to her indigenous home."

Grady Wilkes, a former soldier convicted of killing an Auburn, Ala., police officer and attempting to kill two others responding to a domestic disturbance call, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System, said five semifinalists for the presidential post at the University of New Orleans "all have different experience that meet different needs of UNO."

Katherine Rinderle, 33, was fired via a 4-3 vote by the Cobb County Board of Education for reading a book to her fifth grade students at Due West Elementary School in Marietta, Ga., that explored gender identity, according to a recording of the meeting.

Chris Hoenig said animals -- usually squirrels -- are a common cause of power outages but "fish are not on the list of frequent offenders," as a fish landed on a Sayreville, N.J., transformer, causing an outage that affected about 2,100 customers.