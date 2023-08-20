Learning to cope with sight unseen

If you're like 79 percent of Americans (204.1 million U.S. adults), you're using a form of vision correction--eyeglasses, bifocals, prescription sunglasses, reading glasses, contact lenses--to deal with myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, night glare, and other eye problems.

When did you figure out you weren't seeing as well as you could be? I was one of the many who found out in elementary school, when I realized the kid sitting next to me could actually make out what the teacher was writing on the blackboard while I could not. This scenario still plays out today (apparently instructors still use blackboards, along with digital tools like smart boards and white boards).

Has your vision correction method changed as you grow older? In the case of many of us of a certain age, we probably started in elementary school with glasses (frames for girls were pink or blue cat-eyes then; we hated them), then switched to hard contact lenses, then gas-permeable contact lenses, then soft contact lenses, then more advanced and permanent solutions such as laser surgery and other refractive surgery procedures.

After enduring years of wearing contact lenses--inserting and removing them, dropping them (almost impossible to find once they hit the floor), having them slide out of place while driving, scratching them, dripping tears down my cheeks when dust/dirt gets underneath them, hauling around screw-top cases and cleaning solutions, neglecting to remove them overnight, and other challenges, I was able to solve my myopic/astigmatic vision woes with lens replacement surgery (thanks, UAMS).

The surgery absolutely changed my life. Within a day. Yet, a few years later, I take my now-good vision for granted.

I thought of our journeys toward decent eyesight recently when listening to Terry Gross on NPR's "Fresh Air" discussing the subject with 42-year-old writer, audio producer, editor and teacher Andrew Leland. Although we heartily complain about each and every vision correction option, his journey is much more difficult: He's been losing his sight for 20 years as a result of retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that leads to deterioration of the retinas.

Leland started life with full vision. In his teenage years, his sight began to degrade from the outside in, such that he sees the world as if through a narrow tube. He's now legally blind, measured in two main ways: acuity and visual field.

Acuity, he says on "Fresh Air," means "if you can't read that giant E at the top of the chart with corrective lenses, you're legally blind by that measure. And then the one that affects me is visual field. So if you have ... 20 degrees of vision or fewer--and I have something like six degrees--then you're legally blind."

Writers are often blessed with (or plagued by) intense curiosity, so Leland embarked on a deep exploration of the physical experience of blindness via its language, politics, and customs. The result is his new memoir, "The Country of the Blind," in which he negotiates shifting relationships with his college professor wife and son and with his sense of self as he moves from his seemingly ordinary life to one with a disability.

At first, hoping to find community among others in his situation, he attended a local chapter gathering of the National Federation of the Blind while living in central Missouri, where he says he was very uncomfortable, experiencing "this feeling of difference and almost fear. I don't know what I was afraid of. It's not like I'm in any danger, but it was like a fear of difference. And I think that was certainly exacerbated by the sense of, like, is this me? Am I now a part of this sort of sad, strange world? I hated myself as I had these feelings. ... If I really wanted to boil it down, it's just a fear of difference."

Coming to grips with those emotions included adaptations in his marriage. "Every marriage has that negotiation of who's doing what, and is there parity? ... I don't want to be that guy just sitting there and letting her do everything for me. So one of the things that I think about a lot is ways in which I can push back against that inertia."

As he explains, "I'm not going to try to tell you that having vision is not an incredibly useful thing for a human being to have for a myriad of reasons. But when we talk about the experience of being alive and of being conscious, when James Joyce was going blind, to paraphrase him, I'm only losing one world among many, and vision is only a tiny sliver of experience."

Similar thoughts were expressed by my friend Cindy Scott-Huisman, recently the subject of a cover story in this newspaper's High Profile section, who is living with Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy plus, an inherited form of vision loss that also worsens over time.

Before her diagnosis, the owner of Cantrell Gallery told this newspaper's Sean Clancy she was seeing gray spots. "And then they just all started connecting together until there's just a whole big area that's missing."

When her son Christian, 31, started have vision problems at age 7, he was eventually diagnosed with LHON, inherited from the mother's side of the family. Cindy was next.

"Some people aren't willing to admit they're blind," she says. "They want to say 'I'm low-vision.' I can technically say I'm either one, but I just go with blind."

After her diagnosis she was optimistic. Then she needed to come to grips with the reality of her situation.

"I was like, I've got this, no problem. I understand it, and I'm OK with it. But I can't lie to you. It's been very difficult."

It's easy, she says, for those with sight to take for granted everything that comes with that sense --driving, using a phone, reading a book, grocery shopping, watching a sunset, running an art gallery and frame shop.

"You put everything in a compartment," Scott-Huisman says on adapting to blindness. "How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. You just figure it out."

That's what she's doing. That's what the rest of us need to do.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com