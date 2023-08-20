Behaving like a child

I am not writing to argue policy, issues, religion, etc. I am writing to ask why our governor, Sarah Sanders, behaves like a child while running the great state of Arkansas.

Governor Sanders wants Arkansans, and for that matter the country, to see her as a great leader. Yet she name-calls like a 5-year-old on the playground. "Leftists" and "radicals" are her go-to words when she thinks you are wrong. Sarah has demonstrated she has no ability to compromise, to listen to the other side, or to care what the other side thinks. Did Trump teach her to behave this way, or Daddy Huckabee?

Hard to believe adults in my state find all this appropriate. Do corporate meetings now include name-calling across the table?

Governor Sanders is not alone. Ron DeSantis behaves this way too. The more childish, the greater the approval from whom? Surely not educated adults. Surely not mannered adults.

And while we are on the subject, do Governor Sanders' children name-call at school like Mommy demonstrates? Would she approve? Sad that leaders have become so dogmatic and/or closed-minded that they believe they are gaining respect from rude behavior they would not tolerate out of anyone else.

Wake up, Arkansas.

ELIZABETH JAMES

Springdale

We saw them before

There's nothing new about Moms for Liberty. The good Germans had fully developed this breed by the 1930s.

EUGENE BUCHANAN

Conway

Deserves seat at table

John Brummett got it right: Asa Hutchinson's audience is even more minuscule than his odds of winning the upcoming election. It's not as though he doesn't have something to offer as a thoughtful conservative who has served admirably in various governmental roles. It's just that he's not sufficiently loud, egocentric, or notorious enough to grasp the media's attention and gather a following.

Were he given the opportunity to join in the public debates, his insights and proposed policies would certify him as a legitimate contender. Surely there are 40,000 people who appreciate his record enough to donate a dollar to his campaign and give him a seat at the table. Why not chip in and ask your friends to do the same?

CLIFF GANUS

Searcy

Paper can do better

Your gentle readers are now long accustomed to the trend in regular columnists being more egocentric and self-referential in their writing, without an adult editor in the room. But I can't fathom your newspaper recently giving a large ink barrel to your new weekly columnist, Robert Steinbuch, who as we know is a self-anointed provocateur who has more axes to grind than a Norwegian lumberjack. And it seems that Mr. Steinbuch appears very comfortable and unaccountable, from the high ground of a weekly column, to wildly swing and throw axes at the heads of local agencies. His is a column that crudely places a premium on mean-spirited invective over insight, and on character insults over argument.

You would think such hatefulness, posing as "I'm obviously the smartest guy in the room," would be relegated to poison letters to the editor. You can easily do better. Shame on you.

CRAIG BERRY

Little Rock

Principles of nation

Our beloved country was founded on the rule of law, the concept of democracy, and that no one is above the law. You can stand for these principles or you can stand with Donald J. Trump, former president. It is impossible to do both.

PAULA KOCH

Eureka Springs

Support the Travelers

How is it that the Northwest Arkansas Naturals can get more game write-ups in the Little Rock version of the Democrat-Gazette than the Arkansas Travelers, which are here in Little Rock? The Travelers did win the first half division crown for the North Division of the Texas League, but we see more about the Naturals. Is there a reporter that goes out for the games? I know they used to cover the games at one time. Can you give the Travs more support and get behind Little Rock's professional baseball team? They are playoff-bound.

GUY SMITH

Conway

Misogyny's showing

Robert Steinbuch, in his column this past week, has finally gone too far, though that's said almost weekly about him. His current diatribe regarding the appointment of Jean Block as CEO of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority sinks to a new low, even for the distinguished professor of law.

Rather than enumerating any specific deficiencies she may have--he lists none, so I assume there aren't any--he seems particularly off-put that she promotes women's issues and presumably female empowerment. Is it possible his misogyny is showing? He says a law degree is not required for the position. Indeed it's not, but neither is it disqualifying. He states that she has never managed but a handful of people, never mind that she was on the attorney general's staff during the Beebe administration, never mind that she's an expert on Indian law from her days in Kansas.

No, this is not a good look for you, Mr. Steinbuch. Go pick on someone else.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado