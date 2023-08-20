LIVE! Music: Robert Rauch music video at Fort Smith Film Festival

Robert Rauch will share his video for "Reality," shot and edited by Lex Michael-Ierre with additional shooting by Dominic Bradley, during the Fort Smith International Film Festival on Saturday, and he will perform for the afterparty at midnight. Check out more of Rauch's music at youtube.com,@rcrmusic101.

ELSWHERE

Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Dylan Wheeler performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; Zach Top plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Shane Smith & the Saints perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Rehab and Dark Below play at 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Buck Cherry and Venerez play at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Tab Benoit with Anthony Rosano and The Conqueroos happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Breaking Grass performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

Tickets for the WAKAAN art and music festival are on sale now. The Sept. 27-30 music festival featuring lights and all sorts of EDM goodness will be at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark. Check the lineup and camping information at wakaanfestival.com

