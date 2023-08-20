Local notes

Hobbs State Park

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host Joe Neal, a nationally known bird expert, at 2 p.m. today at the park's visitor center, 20201 E. Highway 12 in Rogers. Neal will discuss his recent study of the Ozark chinquapin tree and the birds and pollinators that visit them.

The event is free and open to the public; reservations are not required.

A chestnut blight that hit Northwest Arkansas 65 years ago brought Arkansas's native chinquapin tree near extinction. The species is making a recovery, including trees planted at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Earlier this summer, Neal studied the trees at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, photographing birds and insects that visited the trees' male catkins. Neal's observations reveal the numerous pollinators drawn to the trees, including the specific birds that visit to eat insects.

Until now, his data has not been shared with the public. Neal will discuss his observations and how learning more about the Ozark chinquapin's pollinators can help restore this species to its native range.

Information: (479) 789-5006 or arkansasstateparks.com.

Pea Ridge National Military Park

The National Park Service invites the public to Take a Walk on the Wild Side beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Elkhorn Tavern, located at Stop No. 8 along the park's Tour Road.

Attend this Wildland Scene Investigation course to learn about wildlife observation, beginning tracking skills, outdoor safety and Leave No Trace wilderness ethics. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent, plenty of water and a comfortable lawn chair for the two hour program.

Times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Information: (479) 451-8122 or nps.gov/peri.

United Way

United Ways of Arkansas have elected Jackie Hancock Jr., president and chief executive officer at United Way of Northwest Arkansas, to chair the statewide organization.

At their quarterly meeting on July 20, leaders of the state's 19 local United Ways voted unanimously for Hancock's leadership along with that of Shea Foldvary, president and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area, who was chosen as vice chair. They set the direction for the statewide organization and serve two-year terms.

Hancock replaces Mark Bledsoe, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Texarkana.

Hancock provides strategic leadership for United Way pillar programs that support childhood learning, nonprofit leadership development and capacity building, and the statewide Arkansas 211 program.

Prior to joining United Way in the spring of 2019, Hancock served as CEO for PKD (Polycystic kidney disease) Foundation in Kansas City and the National Foundation for Transplants in Memphis. He is a Certified Fund Raising Professional, member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and an expert in organizational capacity and change management. Hancock is also active in Rotary Club of Rogers.

Information: unitedwaynwa.org.