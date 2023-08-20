Magnificent Mullets band rocks more than their locks at Benton County festival

Mullets come in many styles. There are modern mullets, curly mullets, permed mullets, Afro mullets, French crop mullets, baseball mullets, flat top mullets and fluffy mullets.

One thing that Cody Perkins has learned since donning his first mullet is that makes him look like the guy in charge.

Must be the business in the front.

The "CEO" of Magnificent Mullets of Lonedell says that when he and his friends were trying to come up with band names for their project, this one cracked them up.

"We didn't really know what we were going to call it, and I had just got my hair cut, and we were joking about getting an IROC Camaro.

"I just knew that that joke was going to persist through years of trials and tribulations. Here we are today, and we have gotten ourselves into, I want to say a cultural obligation, to maintain pretty haircuts."

He estimates that they've been holding that line for at least three or four years

At least Perkins has.

"A couple of the others, I'm not pointing out names of the other two guys, but they've let it slip before," Perkins says -- although he doesn't claim to have the best hair in their ever-evolving lineup.

There's plenty of mullet representation in their video, "Meramac River Mudwalk," on YouTube. Posted in 2021, it's received more than 11,000 views and offers a glimpse into life in Lonedell.

Perkins says that you don't have to have a mullet to fit in.

"Everybody's always welcome. I've always had this thought that most people stick with a genre," he says. "There's good music in every genre. So I've always tried to make like an all-inclusive thing. I like a lot of different types of music, [so] I would make a lot of different types of music."

Perkins says that he's tried to play a little of everything -- bluegrass, blues, rap, country, rock. Growing up, he explains, his mother loved Nelly and hair bands while his dad loved Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Meanwhile, his grandparents loved bluegrass and Bruce Springsteen.

He hopes that Magnificent Mullets of Lonedell helps people open up to different styles of music.

"I always want there to be something in the show for anybody in the crowd. I want to strike some kind of nostalgia with them," he adds, saying that he feels a sense of accomplishment when a listener says he didn't know that he liked a certain style of music until he heard it at a Magnificent Mullets show.

Perkins says that the shows vary depending on where they play and that not all of their music is about reeling in catfish on a muddy river bank and having a good time. Despite the goofy facade, Perkins also writes heartfelt songs, and he shares them during the show, in the hopes that they will connect to anyone who needs it.

"I know everybody went through a lot of something in their life. And my coping mechanism has always been to express my emotions about those times. And they ended up turning into songs," he says. "I like to put a lot of little hidden messages through the lyrics to give people the coping mechanisms to learn more from their lives and really learn to be happy."

While he's not entirely sure of the band lineup for Aug. 25 at the Testicle Festival in Bentonville, he does say that the audience should: "Bring an appetite and bring an umbrella."

Keep up with the Magnificent Mullets of Lonedell at facebook.com/MagMullets or listen to some of their songs on YouTube.

----

FAQ

Testicle Festival

WHAT -- A three-day festival celebrating "Rocky Mountain Oysters" and all things redneck -- bonfires, beard contests, wet T-shirt contests and more. Live music from Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, BIG PO, Charlie Farley, Cypress Spring, Dusty Leigh, Austin Tolliver, Dusty Black, Magnificent Mullets, Ty March, Phillip Good, Jo Tyler, Kingery, TimmyRay, Eureka Strings, Mountain Sprout and The Dirty Strings.

WHEN -- Aug. 24-27

WHERE -- Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville

COST -- $10 for a cooler pass; weekend passes are $29 until Aug. 20

INFO -- testyfest.us