Man shoots self in police standoff

HOT SPRINGS -- A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night following an armed standoff with the Arkansas State Police and other agencies, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said.

State troopers had responded to a reported disturbance between males in the 500 block of Jack Mountain Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after arriving, the state police got involved in a standoff with one of the men, who was armed, and Garland County and Hot Spring County deputies arrived to assist, authorities said.

"We were just there assisting the state police," McCormick said Tuesday night, noting the troopers were attempting to negotiate with the man to get him to surrender when he reportedly shot himself.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but later died from his injury.