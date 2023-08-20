Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Jeff Ross Jones, 56, and Tena Michelle Lawrence, 51, both of White Hall, recorded Aug. 16.

Stanley E. Gaddy, 62, of Pine Bluff, and Joyce Danette Haynes, 60, of Stuttgart, recorded Aug. 16.

Theodis Williams Jr., 45, of Duncanville, Texas, and Katrina Kannice Pruitt, 42, of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 14.

Jason Grant Levine, 49, of Pine Bluff, and Tara Deanne Henson, 47, of Sheridan, recorded Aug. 16.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Latonia Adams v. Eric Blair Adams, granted Aug. 7.

Michael Cory Williams v. Chandler Ann Pinegar, granted Aug. 11.

Naomi Walls v. John Walls, granted Aug. 17.

Rajratna Khandare v. Rebecca Khandare, granted Aug. 16.

Christina Locke v. David Locke, granted Aug. 17.

Markisha Smiley v. Nathaniel Smiley, granted Aug. 18.