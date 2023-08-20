Mayor to limit CEO Ryan Watley's access to funds

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley will no longer be able to call, send a text or email city officials, and have what has already been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in city taxes transferred to Go Forward-connected entities.

Checks and balances for the city of Pine Bluff will be reevaluated, according to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, after a recent revelation showed that Watley had made requests to the city's finance department to transfer funds from the 2017 sales tax.

Earlier last week, former council member and mayoral candidate Joni Alexander Robinson showed revealing documents on a Facebook Live video. Among those documents were emails and a text message from Watley instructing the city of Pine Bluff's finance department to transfer funds from the 2017 sales tax to the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, a public subsidiary of Go Forward's, on behalf of Chandra Griffin, who is the executive director of Urban Renewal, which is a city agency.

In one email dated June 30, 2023, Watley requested $300,000 be transferred to Urban Renewal for administration bills due. Another request was through a text message from Watley asking for $300,000 to be transferred for Urban Renewal to get through the end of the year.

An email dated Feb. 24, 2023, from former finance director Yaminah Roberts, instructs the finance department to transfer $100,000 from the 2017 sales tax to Urban Renewal "per a phone call from Ryan."

Emails dated back from 2019 to date have similar requests to the respective finance directors during those times.

Through Freedom of Information Act requests, the Pine Bluff Commercial also obtained documents that appear to show that Watley, on behalf of The Generator, which is another Go Forward entity, instructed the finance department to send funds to a post office box registered to Go Forward Inc. for funds due and for operations, as per a professional service agreement.

While some of the requests included itemized dollar amounts, others only included the grand total needed. None of the requests included attached invoices to support the claim.

"Right now, Ryan is operating as the three branches of city government," said Robinson in her Facebook video. "He is operating the legislative branch, which is the council, the executive branch, which is the mayor, and the judicial branch, which is the city attorney's office."

Robinson said Watley had attempted to make the case that Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Urban Renewal Agency are separate entities following the filing of charges against former Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart in a case involving close to $700,000 of missing money.

In a letter to the editor, Watley wrote: "May I point out that Urban Renewal Agency is an agency of Pine Bluff and Go Forward Pine Bluff is a nonprofit corporation with no organizational ties to the City of Pine Bluff."

"I'm showing you all this because first of all no council member in their individual capacity not even the mayor can contact the finance department and tell them to move money," said Robinson in her video. "Especially for someone who does not work for the city. None of these transfers of money and budget adjustments went through the city council. That is the process. You cannot move money until it goes through the city council."

Another document revealed by Robinson included a cashier's check in the amount of $558,276.35 from Relyance Bank to Jefferson Title Co. on behalf of Urban Renewal, signed by Washington, and a letter to the bank allowing Roberts, the finance director during that time, to complete an application to obtain a city credit card with a $10,000 limit along with the card transaction.

"URA is not separate from Go Forward," said Robinson, who said the authorization for the credit card never went before the council nor did the city clerk attest with her signature the cashier's check. "All of these emails that Ryan sent were on behalf of Urban Renewal. URA is a front for Go Forward because Go Forward legally can't do a lot of these things without having URA in place. The mayor uses both organizations to bypass the city council. Go Forward has turned city government in Pine Bluff upside down."

MAYOR WASHINGTON RESPONDS

In response to the allegations made by Robinson, Washington told the Pine Bluff Commercial that she authorized Watley, as CEO of Go Forward, to execute transfer requests to the finance department.

"He doesn't work for the city, but he is the chief executive officer of Go Forward," said Washington. "He does come to me and he will tell me what they are working on and what money is going to be moved and how much and what it is for and we just always make sure that it is the money already allocated in the budget for that year."

Using Urban Renewal as an example, Washington said when the funds are budgeted for the agency during budget season, all the money is not moved from the general fund account to the Urban Renewal account in one lump sum.

"It transfers as they move through the year with their projects and needs," said Washington. "We meet every Tuesday morning at 9 and we talk about what's going on, what's coming up, and what the needs are. Then I will tell the finance director to expect Ryan to come over for a withdrawal or a transfer of funds from the general to the Urban Renewal account. We've been doing it that way ever since we started actually."

Washington agreed, however, that the public could have a negative perception of the process, and that now that the process has been brought to the surface, it will be addressed.

"It hadn't been a problem to this point, but we are taking a look at a lot of measures and steps that we had in the process that we used especially after what happened with the misappropriations of funds with Urban Renewal, the employee and the money that came up missing," said Washington. "We have been trying to put some safeguards in place."

Washington explained that Go Forward was a new endeavor and that the operations of the organization were being executed for the first time.

"I guess when you start, we hadn't had any problems, said Washington. "You do it that way until you encounter something that is questionable and then you have to stop and take a look at it and make those adjustments as needed. That's pretty much where we are now."

As far as the budget transfers that she authorized Watley to request, she said on Dec. 29, 2022, the Pine Bluff City Council approved the city's 2023 budget.

"The approved budget allocated $1.9 million to the Urban Renewal Agency [URA] from the 2017 sales tax," explained Washington. "At the start of 2023, the finance department placed a portion of this pre-approved total into the URA account. As the year progresses, the city has placed the remaining portions of the pre-approved funds into the URA account."

Washington said the only time an approval would have to go before the council after the budget approval would be if the amount was for more than what was approved by the city council.

"The money doesn't move to Urban Renewal until the actual project is approved," said Washington, who said Urban Renewal has their own board that approves their projects. "They will always have a certain amount in their budget but that is just for their basic needs. For a special project or special purpose, you don't need to put the money in until it is needed."

CREDIT CARD REQUEST

"The City of Pine Bluff had a credit card with a limit of approximately $2,500," said Washington. "With proper authorization from the Finance Department, the card was available to city employees for business-related expenses."

Washington explained that, because multiple departments used the card, the previous credit limit was deemed insufficient.

"It was then necessary for the city to apply for a credit card with an increased limit of $10,000," she said. "During the application process, as required by the card issuer's policies, the city submitted a letter verifying that the finance director was authorized to submit such a request."

Washington said after completing the application process, the city's request was approved and a new credit card was issued.

"All expenses on the credit card are documented, governed by procurement policies that regulate city purchases, and are subject to public review," she said. "This card was used in May 2023 for travel expenses for city personnel, who traveled out of state to study Group Violence Intervention programs in multiple communities, allowing city personnel to use such information in developing the city's new violence reduction program. City funds used for this trip were reviewed and approved by the city council through a resolution prior to traveling."

According to the ordinance, obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial, the council approved the sum of $10,000 appropriated to pay the travel expenses for on-site training and observation of GVI programs in the cities of Philadelphia, York, and Chester, Pennsylvania.

"These funds may be sourced from the $125,000 set aside in the 2023 municipal budget as the city's youth fund," read the ordinance.

LAND ACQUISITION

Washington said she spoke with the assistant city attorney Joe Childress about the process of making a payment when it came to property purchases, in response to Robinson's questions about a cashier's check for more than $500,000 that the city wrote for a land purchase.

"It wasn't like it was an actual check but it was a movement of money from a regular account to Urban Renewal," said Washington.

Washington said it was used to purchase properties from Elvin and Sharon Moon with the intent of using such properties for future construction.

"Prior to completion, the purchase was reviewed and authorized by the Urban Renewal board on Nov. 18, 2018, after extended discussion in several public board meetings," said Washington.

Washington explained that the board then delivered a checking withdrawal to the city to complete the purchase using funds from the 2017 sales tax, which was signed by her on May 16, 2019.

"The city clerk is not required to sign cashier's checks," said Washington.

Washington provided a warranty deed to the Pine Bluff Commercial, filed on May 16, 2019, which includes an Affidavit of Compliance, showing the land tracts that were purchased as well as the purchase price of $560,000 at $3.75 per square foot.

A settlement statement also shows specific credits totaling $2,181.01, which reduced the price the city owed.

"This purchase was completed in compliance with city regulations," said Washington. "The same date that we moved the money to Urban Renewal, we closed at Jefferson County Title Co. and a deed was filed the same day."

LEARNING FROM MISTAKES

While Washington was able to justify the transfers, she took full responsibility for the way the process has been done.

"With this happening, we need to clean our record up and our process up a little bit on how we are doing it," said Washington, who said allowing Watley direct contact to the finance department didn't allow a paper trail for accountability.

Washington said to establish a paper trail she will need to give the request to the finance department in writing so they know she has authorized the transfer.

"In the past, we have not done that in writing. This lets me know we need to clean that up by having it documented," she said. "Moving forward we will put some documents in place that will be like request forms and signed off by me with me making that request so that it is official. Instead of Dr. Watley going to them, he will come to me and I will go to them. He will send his request to me and I will send the request to them."

Watley said that, because the mayor has allowed him to send requests since the existence of the tax, it was a normal part of his process, but he said he is learning as he goes.

"I appreciate Mayor Washington's leadership in guiding me through the processes and systems of how government works," he said. "I've learned so much because she has been a great mentor to me."

He added that with so many challenges, his focus has been in trying to attract resources, both public and private, that allow for progress.