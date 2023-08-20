President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived late Friday in Nevada for more rest and relaxation. The first couple is renting a private home on Lake Tahoe, the large alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its ski resorts. The president flew there from Camp David, where he hosted a summit Friday with the leaders of South Korea and Japan. The home in the Glenbrook community belongs to Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. Steyer is an investor, climate activist and 2020 presidential candidate. The Bidens are renting the home for fair market value, the White House said, and will spend about a week in the area. The Bidens will halt their vacation for a day Monday to visit Maui, where a wildfire ripped through the historic town of Lahaina and killed at least 114 people. They will meet with survivors, first responders and local officials while surveying the damage. Several members of Biden's family, including daughter Ashley and some of his grandchildren, accompanied the president and first lady on Air Force One to Nevada. His son Hunter, and Hunter's wife Melissa Cohen, as well as their young son Beau were already at the rented home.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol has given her a reason to remain in Congress, but she hasn't yet decided whether to run again next year. "January 6 is an incentive to stay," Pelosi, 83, said Friday in an interview in San Francisco. "It was an assault on our democracy, it was an assault on our Constitution." Pelosi, D-Calif., said state Democratic officials would like her to make a decision in time for the party's convention in November. But her husband, Paul Pelosi, suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder in the couple's San Francisco home last October and the suspect's trial is also scheduled for November. "I want him to get well first," Pelosi said. The first woman to serve as House speaker, Pelosi lost the post when Republicans took control of the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections. She then stepped down as House Democratic leader, and was succeeded by Hakeem Jeffries of New York.