Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
5x5

Natasha Korsakova visits NWA as writer, violinist

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Both violinist Natasha Korsakova and her violin are one of a kind. In addition to performing worldwide, Korsakova writes mysteries set in the classical music world. Her violin, made by the French luthier J.B. Vuillaume in 1870 in Paris, is a perfect and rare imitation of the Stradivarius “Messiah” from 1716. (Courtesy Photo)

You might link the name of promoter Dave Thomas to rock 'n' roll, but he's currently impressed by an artist named Natasha Korsakova,...

Print Headline: Five Minutes, Five Questions Natasha Korsakova

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT