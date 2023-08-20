Natasha Korsakova visits NWA as writer, violinist

You might link the name of promoter Dave Thomas to rock 'n' roll, but he's currently impressed by an artist named Natasha Korsakova,...
Natasha Korsakova visits NWA as writer, violinistby Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Both violinist Natasha Korsakova and her violin are one of a kind. In addition to performing worldwide, Korsakova writes mysteries set in the classical music world. Her violin, made by the French luthier J.B. Vuillaume in 1870 in Paris, is a perfect and rare imitation of the Stradivarius “Messiah” from 1716. (Courtesy Photo)
