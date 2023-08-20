New sentence ordered for Jan. 6 rioter

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot -- a ruling that could affect dozens of low-level cases in the large Jan. 6, 2021, prosecution.

The appeals court in Washington said James Little was wrongly sentenced for his conviction on a misdemeanor offense to prison time and probation.

Little, who entered the Capitol but didn't join in any destruction or violence, pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge that carries up to six months behind bars.

He was sentenced last year to 60 days in prison followed by three years of probation. But the 2-1 opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said probation and imprisonment "may not be imposed as a single sentence" for a petty offense, adding "there are separate options on the menu."

Judge Robert Wilkins, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, dissented.

The decision could invalidate the sentences of dozens of Jan. 6 defendants who received what is known as a "split sentence" for a petty offense.

The practical effect, however, may be limited as almost all of them have likely already served their prison terms long ago. Little's attorney had asked the appeals court to simply order an end to his probation monitoring since he already served his 60 days behind bars.

An attorney for Little declined to comment Friday. The Justice Department could appeal the decision.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Washington said: "We are reviewing the Court's ruling and will determine our next steps in accordance with the law."

IRS identifies agent killed in training

PHOENIX -- An Internal Revenue Service agent who was shot and killed during a routine training exercise in Phoenix was identified by the agency Friday.

Special Agent Patrick Bauer, 47, was fatally wounded Thursday at a firing range in north Phoenix, the IRS said in a news release.

Bauer was a retired master sergeant in the Arizona Air National Guard. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Charlotte Dennis, a spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, said he died shortly after arriving at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

IRS officials have not given any details on the nature of the exercise and how many other agents were taking part.

Officials with the FBI's Phoenix field office said they will oversee the shooting investigation. The results will be turned over to the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Arizona.

Man sentenced over drugs sold to actor

Irvin Cartagena, a New York City man who sold Michael K. Williams fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the actor's accidental overdose death, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Williams, an Emmy-nominated actor, died at 54 in his apartment in September 2021 hours after buying the drugs from Cartagena, 40, prosecutors said in a statement. They added that Cartagena and his criminal group continued to sell the same drugs after the overdose.

Cartagena was arrested last February after reportedly fleeing to Puerto Rico. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the drugs in April and faced a sentence of five to 40 years.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams ultimately gave Cartagena a less harsh punishment than prosecutors suggested after his attorney noted Cartagena was a drug addict and character witnesses described him as humble and hard-working when sober.

"I am very sorry for my actions," Cartagena said in court before the sentence was announced. "When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life."

Abrams told Cartagena she hoped the sentence "will help you move forward on a more productive and law-abiding path."

Florida driver crashes into restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A driver who was attempting to park Friday at a restaurant in Plantation, Fla., instead crashed into the building, injuring 20 people and sending 12 of them to the hospital, officials said.

The driver who tried to park crashed into the Thai Meal restaurant in the Jacaranda Plaza, said Lt. Aston Bright, spokesperson for the Plantation Fire Department. Initial 911 calls came in shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Bright said the restaurant was packed with its Friday night crowd.

Firefighters set up a triage area and treated people at the scene while 12 people were taken to either HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation or Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Two were pregnant women who were transported for observation, Bright said.

The injured ranged in age and had a variety of injuries, from abrasions and lacerations to head injuries, though none were life-threatening, Bright said.

The driver who crashed into the building stayed at the scene and was not injured.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports