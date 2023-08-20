Nonprofit Right to Start to host summit Dollar General moves to new store Farmington coffeehouse opens

Nonprofit Right to Start to host summit

Right to Start, a national nonprofit organization, will host a summit to celebrate Northwest Arkansas' entrepreneurial economy. The "Celebration of Entrepreneurship" will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Momentary in Bentonville. The hands-on event will highlight work of Arkansas entrepreneurs, unveil new data about the region and showcase policy-in-action. Speakers will include state Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville; state Reps. Denise Garner, D-Fayetteville; Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville; Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith; and Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman. The event will also feature a lunchtime marketplace of local artisans and music and dance performances. More information and registration for this free event is available at www.righttostart.org/nwa-summit.

Dollar General moves to new store

Dollar General's newly relocated store at 2323 N. Center St. in Fayetteville is now open. The new store includes food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables. Normal hours of operation can be found through the Dollar General app. The Fayetteville store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within 15 miles of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Visit www.dgliteracy.com for more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs.

Farmington coffeehouse opens

Bethel Brew Coffeehouse, located at 89 W. Main St., Suite 6, in Farmington, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. Owners Brad and Tanae Coleman first opened the Bethel Brew mobile trailer in March and have served more than 2,300 guests across Northwest Arkansas the past four months. Bethel Brew Coffeehouse hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information on Bethel Brew Coffeehouse or Bethel Brew Trailer visit www.bethel-brew.com.

