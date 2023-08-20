Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

OLD NEWS: Calvin Coolidge liked tea! He liked eggs! He ate corn muffins 3 times a day! Or not ...

by Celia Storey | Today at 4:00 p.m.
Then-Vice President Calvin Coolidge works on some hollyhocks and an ailing maple tree on the Coolidge family farm in Vermont while Grace Coolidge looks on in these photos published in August 1923 in the Arkansas Democrat. (Democrat-Gazette archives)


Vice President Calvin and Grace Coolidge were visiting his father in Vermont when President Warren G.

Print Headline: Coolidge calm meets eager nation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT