100 years ago

Aug. 20, 1923

The faithfulness of a trusty guard at the penitentiary yesterday morning probably prevented John W. Owens, 51, Little River county ... condemned to die Friday morning in the electric chair, from escaping the institution. Owens last night occupied a death cell, and will not leave it until the day before his execution when preparations for carrying out the sentence are to be completed. ... Owens had planned to climb over the walls, but had no outside assistance. He had started on his way to freedom when the guard stopped him.

50 years ago

Aug. 20, 1973

Philander Smith College, under a contract with the state Highway Department, is making a survey to determine why so few blacks attend public hearings on highway projects affecting their neighborhoods. Doug Nielson, administrative assistant in the Highway Department Research Section, said the survey was begun in May to determine whether minority residents and businessmen along the Wilbur D. Mills Freeway and Highway 165 at Pine Bluff knew the hearings had taken place and whether they knew the hearings could have had an effect on the outcome of highway projects.

25 years ago

Aug. 20, 1998

St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center paid a $30,000 fine after investigators found the hospital violated federal law when it turned away a poor pregnant woman whose child was later stillborn. ... The penalty was part of a January settlement where St. Vincent admitted no fault for the April 14, 1995, case that could have cost the hospital its Medicare and Medicaid money, which represented more than half of the hospital's net patient revenues in 1995. Investigators found St. Vincent violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. The 1986 law requires that hospitals that receive Medicare money properly screen all emergency room patients and stabilize them if necessary. The law also mandates that hospitals minimize the risk of any transfer and notify the receiving hospital of any incoming transfers.

10 years ago

Aug. 20, 2013

In early July, the Board of Corrections asked Sheila Sharp to temporarily take over an agency mired in controversy -- one that remains the subject of multiple investigations as it struggles to restore the public's confidence in its ability to supervise the state's 24,000 parolees. On Monday, the board made the position permanent, appointing Sharp the new director of the Department of Community Correction. After Sharp's appointment, board officials released their findings on an internal investigation of the handling of a parole absconder, Darrell Dennis, whose capital murder arrest drew the attention of the governor and lawmakers. It is clear from the report that the Department of Community Correction made mistakes in the Dennis case, board member Mary Parker said. But the failure to keep Dennis off the street, she added, was complicated by factors beyond the parole agency's control.