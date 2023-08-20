Outdoors calendar

Calendar

AUGUST

26 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. Tyler Lawrence (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

26 Hunter Education Class. 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Course is required for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969. It is recommended that students be at least 12 years of age. Register at register-ed.com/events/view/201983.

SEPTEMBER

14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Jacksonville Community Center. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

19 Drew County Sponsors chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

21 Hot Springs chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Crystal Ridge Distillery, Hot Springs. Kevin Langston (479) 359-0909 or kicknaoutdoors@gmail.com

23 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Birdie Hunters Golf Tournament. Ridge Pointe Country Club, Jonesboro. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

26 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

30 South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Open Division Trap Tournament. Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

OCTOBER

5 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Quail Barn. Brandon Keith (479) 644-6642 or thunkit3d@yahoo.com

5 Southern Arkansas University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Story Barn, Magnolia. Jarret Bell (501) 483-8508 or chrisboswell@saumag.edu

13 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com

19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. White Hall Community Center. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com

21 Moro Creek chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory, Fordyce. Jerel Saeler (870) 904-1636 or hjsalerinc@gmail.com

26 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Texarkana, AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or greg.knowles@fleetpride.com

28 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. AWA building, Lonoke. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com

28 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sacred Heart Catholic School, Morrilton. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Tucker Ward (870) 723-0720 or tuckerward0@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

2 Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Chenal Event Venue. Sean McDaniel (501) 519-9711 or seanmcdaniel@me.com

3 Fayetteville County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Air & Military Museum, Drake Field. Carson Cahill (501) 733-8856 or carsontcahill@gmail.com

4 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus. Luke Gates (501) 733-8090 or Luke.gates08@gmail.com

4 Ozark Area chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall - St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 870-8744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

6 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

7 North Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. NLR Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan0297@gmail.com

14 Little Rock Sponsor chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Country Club of Little Rock. Anne Marie Doramus (501) 680-8098 or amdoramus@gmail.com

16 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Jarrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

2 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberley Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

9 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com