Parkview safety impresses coach

Little Rock Parkview football Coach Brad Bolding said junior 4-star safety Omarion Robinson could be the best he's coached when Robinson was a freshman, and still believes that today.

Robinson celebrated his 17th birthday Thursday by narrowing his list of schools with the University of Arkansas being in the mix.

He announced on X, formally Twitter, that the Hogs along with Florida State, Oregon, Baylor, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee were his 10 top schools.

Bolding coached the late Altee Tenpenny, receiver KJ Hill, running back Juan Day and linebacker Martrell Spaight at North Little Rock.

"He is so versatile and explosive," Bolding said of Robinson. "I've never had a guy that can play receiver, quarterback, running back, defensive back. He is our punter, return specialist and holds on PAT and field goal. He has a high, high ceiling for more growth, which to me really separates him from the rest. He is also a leader."

ESPN rates Robinson a 4-star prospect, the No. 10 safety and No. 108 overall recruit in the nation while also being the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas for the 2025 class.

The first day colleges could give written notice of a scholarship offer to juniors was Aug. 1.

"I just felt like it was time to narrow down the schools," Robinson said. "Those are the schools that contacted me since Aug. 1, and I've been communicating and making a bonding with them since Aug. 1."

Robinson, 6-1, 185 pounds, also had scholarship offers from Kansas, TCU, California, San Diego State, Michigan State, Utah, Louisville, UNLV and SMU.

The Hogs offered Robinson on Jan. 7 of his freshman year. He communicates with Razorback Coach Sam Pittman and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

"We're locked in," Robinson said of Woodson. "He's shown good love and showed me what I should come there and showed why that's a place I can call home."

Robinson was a key reason why the Patriots won the Class 5A state title last season. He recorded 63 tackles, 22 pass breakups and 4 interceptions, including 1 returned for a score. He also completed 10 of 11 passes for 136 yards and 5 touchdowns, rushed for 139 yards and 1 touchdown.

He also had 7 catches for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns, as well as 4 touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.

As a freshman, Robinson played in five games on varsity and recorded 43 tackles, 3 interceptions -- 2 returned for touchdowns at safety -- and returned a punt and kickoff for scores. He had another interception record for a score negated because of a penalty.

Robinson's mother LaToya and other family members are Hogs fans, but he said his mother is keeping an open mind.

"She's been talking with other people, too," he said. "She's like, it's my decision wherever I go, she's with it."

He's visited the Hogs several times with March 4 being his latest trip. Robinson indicated his college decision is a ways off.

"Probably before the start of my senior year," he said.

