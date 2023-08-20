Pine Bluff man killed, two minors hurt in Interstate 30 crash

A Pine Bluff man was killed and two minors injured in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday on Interstate 30 near Friendship, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jashawn Craig, 18, was a passenger in a 2006 Honda Pilot on I-30 around 5:17 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 84 and overturned onto its driver side, according to the report.

All three occupants -- Craig and two minors, one who was driving and another who was a passenger -- were ejected from the overturning vehicle, which came to a rest on its driver side on the highway, the report says.

Craig died of his injuries and the two minors were hurt, the report says.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.