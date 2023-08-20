Pine Bluff police searching for fourth suspect in August fatal shooting

Pine Bluff police have identified a fourth suspect, 25-year-old Jordan Pitts, in connection with a homicide that occurred at 2709 E. Harding Ave. on Aug. 12.

Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating Pitts, who is described as a black male, 6’0” in height, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Pitts is wanted in connection with a charge of capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police stated in a news release.

The victim of the homicide was 30-year-old Ryan Wear, who was shot in the face and later died from his injury.

Detectives have arrested 21-year-old Javreon Mcgown, 19-year-old Gregory Mcgown and 22-year-old Julius Ford in connection with Wear's shooting death. All three were booked in at W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center in connection with capital murder charges.

Wear was found slumped over in a vehicle at the Dollar Tree, located in the Broadmoor Shopping Center.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jordan Pitts call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.