Police ID 3rd shooting suspect

Pine Bluff detectives have identified a third suspect in the July 16 double homicide at 2303 W. 17th Ave., where two teenagers were killed and a third wounded.

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in finding 18-year-old Dillen Finch (aka "Tek").

Finch is a Black male, 5'9" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities plan to charge Finch with two counts of capital murder, one count of battery in the first degree, one count of terroristic act and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Finch should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from Sgt. DeShawn Bennett.

The shooting killed Zamarion Moten, 17, and Vaniya Bennett, 14. Kaden McKay, 18, was also shot but has recovered. Moten and McKay were outside the residence when they were hit by gunfire witnesses say came from a car's passenger-side window. Another bullet went into the residence and struck Bennett, according to a previous article.

A 19-year-old man wanted on multiple felonies, including the July 16 double homicide, surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to Pine Bluff police.

Trenton Xavion Rogers was to be booked into the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and one count of theft by receiving, according to Bennett.

Another suspect in the double homicide, Jayvion Marquet Williams, 19, surrendered to police on Aug. 5.

Williams is facing similar charges.

Anyone with information about Finch's whereabouts is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.