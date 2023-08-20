Arkansas ranks second in the nation in food insecurity, yet Pulaski County, the state's most populous, discards thousands of pounds of edible food...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Potluck’s volunteers, executive keep food from going to wasteby Amir Mahmoud | Today at 2:20 a.m.
Yvette Parker (left) and Potluck Food Rescue executive director Sylvia Blain are gearing up for the organization’s 25th Driving Away Hunger event scheduled for Aug. 31 at The Rail Yard. Parker is the chairwoman of the event. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)
Print Headline: Potluck’s volunteers, executive keep food from going to waste
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT