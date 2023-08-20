Sections
Potluck’s volunteers, executive keep food from going to waste

by Amir Mahmoud | Today at 2:20 a.m.
Yvette Parker (left) and Potluck Food Rescue executive director Sylvia Blain are gearing up for the organization’s 25th Driving Away Hunger event scheduled for Aug. 31 at The Rail Yard. Parker is the chairwoman of the event. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Arkansas ranks second in the nation in food insecurity, yet Pulaski County, the state's most populous, discards thousands of pounds of edible food...

