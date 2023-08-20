PREP FOOTBALL: 7A-West can be friendry rivals until teams actually meet

While the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football media days took place, coaches and players from the 7A-West Conference took some time to visit and chat with each other, like brothers often do when they hadn't seen each other in a while.

But brothers don't always get along that well. They fuss, they argue and sometimes they have to do things to settle their differences -- much like what 7A-West teams usually do on Friday nights once league play begins, and the 2023 season will be no different.

"I think everybody knows what the 7A-West is," said Rogers Heritage second-year coach Eric Munoz. "It's a tough conference to be in and a tough schedule to have. There are great coaches, and you have to be on your toes before every game. You have to have great game plans and have your players locked in.

"When you play all those games straight through, it's tough. It's a physical conference, and you have to be healthy and ready to go every night."

Bentonville represented the 7A-West family well when it reached the state championship game for the first time since 2017. The Tigers did so with playoff victories over Cabot and North Little Rock, the two teams that used last-minute heartbreaks to end Bentonville's past two seasons.

The Tigers then took a 7-0 lead over Bryant on Logan Roberson's early fumble recovery for a touchdown, but the Hornets went on to claim their fifth straight title with a 36-7 victory. Now Bentonville has its eyes on getting back to Little Rock again, only to win it this time around.

"I'm excited to see how the 7A-West plays out," Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. "I think the teams that have been at the bottom of the pack have worked really hard to improve. I'm excited to see that.

"In our conference, in order for the 7A-West to compete at a high level in the playoffs, we need our conference to be good. My expectations are the teams that are normally good will continue to be good, and the teams that have struggled will improve. That's my hope, and I'm ready to see those seven weeks play out."

Bentonville has eight returnees on offense from last year's group, including quarterback Carter Nye and receiver C.J. Brown, and a defense led by seniors Ben Pearson and Rivers Wiseman, both of whom almost had 100 tackles. Fayetteville, however, can match the Tigers with quarterback Drake Lindsey, receiver Jaison DeLamar and linebacker Noah Janski and will be in the hunt.

Rogers may have only 20 seniors on its rosters, but this could be the most experienced Mounties team under Harbison with the likes of quarterback Dane Williams, tailback Jacob Jenkins and senior receivers Mabry Verser, Graycen Cash and Jansen Garner. Then there's Bentonville West, which has reached the playoff in each of its seven years of existence, as the Wolverines have quarterback Dalton Rice and receiver Jaxson Brust.

"From what I can tell from the summer, I think everybody in our league is going to better," Rogers coach Chad Harbison said. "Hopefully, including us. Obviously, you've got the two top dogs in Bentonville and Fayetteville. They're always there and always will be.

"Then I've seen guys through the summer during 7-0n-7, and it looks like the league will be a lot stronger. I think a lot of that has to do with the coaches in our league coming together and finding ways to improve our league and improve our JV schedules so our younger kids can get reps and get experience, and I think that's starting to show up for us."

There are some new wrinkles to the 7A-West this season. Springdale has made a big change offensively as the Bulldogs will unveil a Flexbone scheme and run the triple option after they brought in Bryce Bray, a former Harding assistant, as their new offensive coordinator.

Springdale Har-Ber, meanwhile, is the only team with a new coach. Brent Eckley, who is in the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame with 203 victories in 24 years, becomes just the second head coach for the Wildcats in their history.

"The ones that have been in the bottom four the last four years, I think they are getting better," Fort Smith Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "From what I've seen this summer and in the latter part of last year, we have teams getting better.

"It wouldn't surprise me if really anybody climbs up there and contends, and we're hoping it's Southside. We want to be that team to jump up there, but it could be anybody."

The 7A-Central Conference teams will have three new head coaches, although one of them isn't new to the league itself. Buck James, who helped Bryant win its five straight state championships, is now at Conway and replacing Keith Fimple, who now oversees athletics in the Springdale School District.

Two former assistant coaches were promoted by their schools. Quad Sanders, who had left Bryant to become the new Jonesboro coach, returned to the Hornets after James departed, while Clint Reed takes over at North Little Rock after Randy Sandefur resigned.

"I don't see a big change in them," Fort Smith Northside coach Felix Curry said. "Bryant will be good. Cabot will be good. Conway will be good. North Little Rock, you know, is always talented and I've heard a lot of good things about the coach there now.

"We also have Little Rock Southwest, which is much improved. Week after week, it's going to be tough."