PREP FOOTBALL: Class 4A capsules — Berryville, Elkins, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest, Huntsville, Lincoln, Ozark, Lamar, Waldron

BERRYVILLE BOBCATS

RECORD 2-6, 1-6 4A-1

COACH Mack Chermak

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Decimus Ruiz (6-0, 195), RB/WR Andre Esparza (So., 5-9, 160), RB/WR Caden Veach (Jr., 5-10, 160), RB/WR/DB Cooper Summers (Jr., 5-9, 155), OL/DL David Moreno (Jr., 5-10, 265), OL/DL Talan Hill (Sr., 6-0, 200), OL Kaiden Flowers (Jr., 6-1, 270), LB Nick Utt (Sr., 5-10, 210).

NOTABLE Berryville first-year coach Mack Chermak takes over the program after spending his previous four seasons coaching in Oklahoma, but he has coached in the natural state in the past at Mena and Southern Arkansas University. ... Decimus Ruiz returns as the team's starting quarterback after playing the position for the first time last year. ... He flashed his full potential in a 62-0 win over Decatur last year. Ruiz had 4 carries for 113 yards with 3 touchdowns to go with a 39-yard touchdown pass. ... The Bobcats could turn to sophomore Andre Esparza to carry the ball often with departures to the team at the running back position. ... Caden Veach and Cooper Summers also project to get carries. ... Bobcats are still seeking for players to step up at wide receiver. ... David Moreno and Talan Hill look to lead the team up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage. ... The Bobcats didn't have to start from scratch with its terminology despite the new staff with the offensive coordinator being familiar with last year's system and with Chermak adjusting his defensive system to the previous terminology. ... The defense will be guided by Hill, who the staff says they will miss even before the season started because of his abilities on the field and his leadership off the field. ... Nick Utt had more than 50 tackles last year from his linebacker position. ... The team started out with about 16 players but have had as many as 29 for some recent team camps.

QUOTABLE "Coming back to Arkansas is good for me. It's what I wanted to do. I love the state and the football here. I still have some connections here. I'm very lucky to get this opportunity at Berryville. The administration and community has been outstanding. The team has struggled here in the past 15 years. It will take a little bit of time to fix this. It won't happen overnight. It will be a tough year, but we are really building a decent base and the kids are buying in slowly but surely. It's been 15 years since they've had a winning record. People want to see Berryville winning again. There is a lot of support here, which has been a nice surprise. This is a community that hasn't given up and wants to fight to win. This senior group has put us in the right direction in learning how to win again." -- Chermak.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1;West Fork;Oct. 6;Elkins*

Sept. 8;at Greenland;Oct. 13; at Gravette*

Sept. 15;at Magazine;Oct. 20;Huntsville*

Sept. 22;Ozark*;Oct. 27;Lincoln*

Sept. 29;at Gentry*;Nov. 3;at Green Forest*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

**************

ELKINS ELKS

RECORD 10-2, 7-0 4A-1

COACH Zach Watson

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Dizzy Dean (Sr., 6-2, 190), RB/WR Da'Shawn Chairs (Sr., 5-8, 190), WR John Townsend (Sr., 6-2, 155), WR Landon Martin (Jr., 5-11, 185), WR/RB Ja'Quae Walden (Jr., 5-11, 185), OL Kellen Combs (Sr., 6-4, 270), WR/LB Stone Dean (Sr., 6-3, 215), DL Dalton Schuman (6-1, 210), LB James Martin (Jr., 5-8, 183).

NOTABLE Elkins continues to roll heading into the third year of the Zach Watson era, winning eight or more games in the past three seasons culminating with a conference championship last season. ... The Elks' 10-win season last year was their most victories since 2002. ... Elkins had the highest-scoring offense in the state last year and even was among the top in the nation with 50 points per game. ... The program looks to build off a 63-62 loss against Nashville in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament. ... Dizzy Dean in his first year as a starting quarterback showed out, throwing for 2,836 yards with 37 touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes. ... Dean finished with six total touchdowns and nearly passed for 400 yards against Nashville. ... Da'Shawn Chairs earned all-state honors last year rushing 182 times for 1,882 yards with 31 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. ... Chairs continues to dazzle and find the end zone often now finishing with more than 60 touchdowns in the past two seasons combined. ... One of Chairs' better games of the year was against Ashdown in the playoffs, where he rushed for 329 yards and 6 touchdowns on 17 carries. ... John Townsend, Landon Martin and Ja'Quae Walden are all prime targets to get the ball to keep defenses honest. ... Kellen Combs, who won lineman of the year honors for the 4A-1 conference, returns to anchor the team's offensive success. ... The defense will look to replace production of all-state graduate Zanuel Martin (11 sacks) with a by committee approach. ... Townsend helped guide the secondary last year with 4 interceptions.

QUOTABLE "Our season last year was just a testament to where the kids are at right now in the program. We expect to win and have that mentality. But they are putting the work in. You can expect to win and it not always turn out that way. We are getting better with the knowledge of our schemes. Kids are now getting comfortable. That helps out a lot. You have to be in the big games before you win them. You learn from it by getting to high stakes games. These kids are ready to try to take that next step with a deep playoff push." -- Watson.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Pottsville;Oct. 6;at Berryville*

Sept. 1;at Charleston;Oct. 13;Green Forest*

Sept. 8;Clarksville;Oct. 20;at Ozark*

Sept. 22;at Gravette*;Oct. 27;Gentry*

Sept. 29;Huntsville*;Nov. 3;at Lincoln*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

***************

GENTRY PIONEERS

RECORD 7-4, 4-3 4A-1

COACH Justin Bigham

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Addison Taylor (5-8, 175), QB Talan Williams (So., 508, 155), QB/RB/LB Bennett Roberts (Jr., 6-1, 205), RB Caydon Koons (Jr., 6-0, 195), RB Demetrius Simmons (Sr., 5-8, 165), WR Dillon Owens (Sr., 6-2, 175), WR Tylan Owl (So., 5-9, 165), OL Isaac Jessen (Sr., 5-10, 235), OL Cary Tromp (Sr., 5-10, 210), OL Dalton Richardson (Jr., 6-2, 220), OL Kydon Lynch (Jr., 5-11, 190), DB Jared James (Sr., 5-7, 175).

NOTABLE Gentry with another 7-win year put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 22 years as the program continues to make history. ... The Pioneers have now won 7 or more games in 3 of the past 4 seasons providing stability for the program. ... Gentry started the past two seasons 6-0 but lost its final 4 games after that. ... Addison Taylor leads the quarterback group that will likely rotate three guys there this season with Talan Williams and Bennett Roberts. ... Taylor has been a starter with the team since he was a ninth grader. He split time with highlight games between receiver (4 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in season opener) and quarterback (completed 6 of 8 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 76 yards and a score against Lincoln). ... Caydon Koons, Demetrius Simmons and Roberts project to be the top handoffs targets in the backfield. ... Dillon Owens returns to lead the wide receiver core after he caught 17 passes for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... Isaac Jessen, Cary Tromp, Dalton Richardson and Kydon Lynch bring back experience to guide the offensive frontline. ... Roberts returns as the team's leading tackler on defense. ... Team goals this season include getting the program's first playoff win since 1995 and to host its first postseason game since 1998.

QUOTABLE "We are excited about having back-to-back winning seasons and we don't want to take anything away from that, but 7-4 isn't what we are aiming for. It was a nice stepping stone. It's now about what we can do this year and not about what we did last year. It's been a long while since we won a playoff game. We have a lot of potential. Learning how to win is the hardest thing. We know what we can do. But we are just worrying about Week 0." -- Bigham.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Westville (Okla.);Oct. 6;at Green Forest*

Sept. 1;at Pea Ridge;Oct. 13;Ozark*

Sept. 8;Quitman;Oct. 20;at Lincoln*

Sept. 22;at Huntsville*;Oct 27.;at Elkins*

Sept. 29;Berryville*;Nov. 3;Gravette*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

********************

GRAVETTE LIONS

RECORD 6-5, 5-2 4A-1

COACH Kelby Bohannon

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Gabe Holmes (Jr., 6-0, 215), RB Kyler Austin (Sr., 6-0, 205), WR Kayden Brown (So., 5-10, 150), WR Connor Acosta (So., 5-8, 140), OL Morgan Dagley (Jr., 5-7, 270), LB James Marta (Jr., 5-9, 160), LB Garrett Merworth (Sr., 5-11, 195), DL Jace Arnold (Sr., 5-10, 180), DL Josiah McGee (Sr., 5-10, 170), DB Eric Vogt (Jr., 5-10, 140), DB Carter Flynt (Jr., 5-9, 150).

NOTABLE Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon rebounded nicely last year, as the Lions won five more games than they did during the previous season. ... Gabe Holmes, the team's leading receiver last year earning all-conference honors, took most of the snaps at quarterback looking to make an impact at a new position. He had 1,263 total yards with 15 touchdowns last year as a big-play threat for the Lions. ... Kyler Austin, who earned all-league honors and is one of the team's leaders on and off the field, returns after rushing for 649 yards with 7 touchdowns on 133 carries despite missing three games because of an injury. ... Kayden Brown brings elite speed as a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver and on special teams, where he returned a kickoff for a 74-yard touchdown last year in the playoffs. ... Morgan Dagley leads the line up front that has lost some depth because of injuries. ... Jace Arnold and Josiah McGee set the tone on the defensive line again for the Lions. ... Senior defensive back Ian Leonard (143 tackles, 3 interceptions with one going for a 53-yard touchdown) will start the season out with an injury, but he hopes to be back at some point in his final year. ... Leonard was the team's lone starter back in the secondary, so the Lions are looking for players to step up there.

QUOTABLE "We want to keep building off what we started last year. All the credit goes to the kids for all the work they continue to put in. They've really bought into what we are selling. There is a little bit of buzz about us right now. We will need to stay healthy, but we want to be in the conversation as a top three team in this conference. I have faith in our guys to go compete against anybody. We want to try our best to be at the top." -- Bohannon.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Pea Ridge;Oct. 6;at Huntsville*

Sept. 1;Inola (Okla.);Oct. 13;Berryville*

Sept. 8;at Prairie Grove;Oct. 20;at Green Forest*

Sept. 22;Elkins*;Oct. 27;Ozark*

Sept. 29;at Lincoln*;Nov. 3; at Gentry*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

**************

GREEN FOREST TIGERS

RECORD 1-9, 0-7 4A-1

COACH Greg Tibbitt

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Ridge Gordon-Swofford (Jr., 6-1, 225), QB Brityn Gilliam (Jr., 6-2, 145), TE Braden Epperly (Jr., 6-2, 185), OL Bradley Davis (Sr., 6-2, 305), DL Carlos Lemus (Sr., 5-6, 240), DL Fernando Gonzalez (Sr., 5-8, 260), DB Boris Tobar (Jr., 5-8, 140).

NOTABLE The Tigers offense will again rely on returning running back Ridge Gordon-Swofford, who elevated the offense with his 716 rushing yards on 183 carries with 6 touchdowns. He was coming off an ACL injury, but that didn't stop him from making a big impact on the team and looks to take it to another level now fully healthy ... Brityn Gilliam, who started mostly at free safety last season, has taken over the reigns of the quarterback position after getting some experience as the signal caller last year. The coaching staff loves his athleticism and intelligence. ... Green Forest will look to keep opposing defenses honest with play-action passes with the threat of Gordon-Swofford running the ball. ... Tight end Braden Epperly hauled in a team-high 118 receiving yards last year among returners. ... Bradley Davis leads the offensive line and brings plenty of experience back to that unit. ... Carlos Lemus and Fernando Gonzalez are both seniors that look to make a big impact again on the defensive line. ...

QUOTABLE "We are very junior oriented this year. We only have five seniors, so they are very important for us this year. This could be a big turning point season for us. I've preached that all offseason. We've got two good classes with our juniors and sophomores that had some success at the JV level. That depth is key. We are talented, but we are going to be young. We finished a team camp in July and I was talking to my defensive coordinator noticing there were nine sophomores on defense when we were watching. I feel like we underachieved last year, but we have been focused on getting better. We are ready to see what these guys can do." -- Tibbitt.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at West Fork;Oct. 6;Gentry*

Sept. 1;Greenland;Oct. 13;at Elkins*

Sept. 15;at Cedarville;Oct. 20;Gravette*

Sept. 22;Lincoln*;Oct. 27;at Huntsville*

Sept. 29;at Ozark*;Nov. 3;Berryville*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

****************

HUNTSVILLE EAGLES

RECORD 2-8, 2-5 4A-1

COACH Eric Henderson

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/WR Dax Wiggins (Sr., 6-1, 153), QB/WR Marcus Sheppard (Jr., 6-2, 185), RB Kolby Phillips (Jr., 6-1, 160), RB Jaxon Ferguson (Jr., 5-7, 150), RB Isaiah Hale (So., 5-10, 177), OL Brett White (Sr., 6-1, 240), OL Logan Wallace (Sr., 5-10, 220), OL Paxton Harriman (Sr., 5-11, 209),

NOTABLE Huntsville first-year coach Eric Henderson takes over the program after coming from Stuttgart the past three years. ... The coaching staff took a competition approach heading into the season not naming any starters even during the early parts of August. ...Dax Wiggins and Marcus Sheppard competed over the summer for the starting quarterback job. There is an option the Eagles could go with a two-quarterback system this season as well. ... Kolby Phillips, Jaxon Ferguson and Isaiah Hale will look to get the majority of the team's carries bringing different strengths. ... Henderson said he loves the overall potential of the team's pass catchers, mostly made up of sophomores, but is seeking a few to step up and take that role. ... Upfront the team is guided by Brett White, Logan Wallace and Paxton Harriman. ... The team is making up for lost time on the defensive side of the ball after spending plenty of time installing the offense.

QUOTABLE "The community, kids and school have been great to me so far in my first year. It's been an awesome experience here. We haven't named many starters right now going into August. Kids are just competing and that's what we want. Everything was wide open for us before the season started. With the seniors, it's a big change for them. But they've embraced the challenge. This group has bought in and now it's about getting us to the non-thinking point of just making plays. We have been getting close. We are going in the right direction. We have been seeing some big strides gained from just the previous day." -- Henderson.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Lamar;Oct. 6;Gravette*

Spet. 1;Prairie Grove;Oct. 13;Lincoln*

Sept. 8;at Pea Ridge;Oct. 20;at Berryville*

Sept. 22;Gentry*;Oct. 27;Green Forest*

Sept. 29;at Elkins*;Oct. 3;at Ozark*

* -- Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

****************

LINCOLN WOLVES

RECORD 5-6, 3-4 4A-1

COACH Reed Mendoza

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Drew Moore (Sr., 6-2, 200), RB/LB Kale Jones (Jr., 5-11, 180), WR/LB Keller Price (Sr., 5-9, 180), WR/DB Jace Birkes (Sr., 6-0, 155), OL Ryan Provence (Sr., 6-2, 205), OL/DL Kaleb Roy (Sr., 5-10, 240), OL/DL Bryce Bradley (Sr., 5-10, 245), LB Demetrius Self (Sr., 5-8, 200), DB Trace Wallace (Sr., 5-10, 160).

NOTABLE Lincoln moving up to Class 4A last season continued to make program history, making the playoffs for a third consecutive season for the first time ever. ... Drew Moore, a three year starter, returns as the quarterback after throwing for 2,904 yards with 36 touchdowns. ... Coaches say Moore is another coach on the field with his experience. He had one of his better games of the year against Greenland, where he tossed for 434 yards with 5 touchdowns. Moore also had 334 yards and 6 touchdowns against Huntsville. ... Kale Jones, a two-time all-conference running back, returns after rushing for 912 yards on 148 carries with 9 touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Jones projects to get the ball even more being the quarterback in some packages. ... Wide receivers Jace Birkes (42 catches for 1,045 yards with 12 touchdowns) and Keller Price (58 catches for 781 yards and 14 touchdowns) return as outside playmakers. ... Ryan Provence, Kaleb Roy and Bryce Bradley all return to set the offensive line up for success. ... Price returns to help guide the defense after finishing with 94 tackles and 4 interceptions last year.

QUOTABLE "We have a good group of kids that are making history. We were picked last by the other coaches last year. You feel good about that with the competitive side of it. Returning eight starters on both sides of the ball sets us up to have a really special year. We didn't lose a whole lot from last year. I think people are sleeping on us. But we know the preseason doesn't matter. We just look to take that next step forward and not just get in the playoffs. We want to be still playing when Thanksgiving is here." -- Mendoza.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Greenland;Oct. 6;Ozark*

Sept. 1;at Westville (Okla.);Oct. 13;at Huntsville*

Sept. 8;Mena;Oct. 20;Gentry*

Sept. 22;at Green Forest*;Oct. 27;at Berryville*

Sept. 29;at Lincoln*;Nov. 3;Elkins*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

*****************

OZARK HILLBILLIES

2022 RECORD 8-4, 6-1 4A-1

COACH Jeremie Burns

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/DB Koby Wilbanks (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB/LB Brayden Miner (Sr., 5-9, 200), RB/DL Gavin Gilbreth (Sr., 5-7, 160), WR/DB M.J. Parker (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL/DL Charles Vandenberg (Sr., 6-4, 290), OL/DL Britton Powell (Sr., 6-0, 205), OL/DL Logan Hitcher (Jr., 5-10, 185), OL/DL Braydon Sampley (So., 5-6, 230), LB Eli Gilstrap (Jr., 5-9, 165).

NOTABLE Ozark continued its tradition of winning ways last year by finishing with eight or more wins for a sixth consecutive year. ... The Hillbillies have finished as conference champion or runner-up during the past five seasons. ... Ozark made it to the second round of the playoffs last year having its season end on the road at 4A semifinalist Arkadelphia. ... The Hillbillies in the playoffs have lost to the state champion or runner-up in 9 of the past 12 seasons. ... Production from the graduation of all-state quarterback Landon Wright (2,500 career rushing yards, 2,250 career passing yards), all-state running back Eli Masingale (3,000 career rushing yards) and all-state offensive lineman Hunter Collums will be missed. ... ... Ozark again kicks off its season with three consecutive rivalry games at Clarksville before hosting Booneville and Charleston. ... Koby Wilbanks brings plenty of athleticism and takes over as the signal caller after mostly playing wide receiver last season. He ran for a 22-yard touchdown against Mena in the team's first-round playoff victory. ... Brayden Miner and Gavin Gilbreth project to get the majority of Ozark's carries this season as running backs. ... M.J. Parker was a playmaker for the Hillbillies wherever he was on the field (294 receiving yards with 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 fumbles recovered, 3 special teams touchdowns and he also scored on defense). ... Gilbreth finished with 73 tackles, 14 going for a loss, to go with 7 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries to help lead that side of the ball. ... After both missing time last year with injuries, Charlie Vandenberg and Britton Powell return to anchor the offensive line.

QUOTABLE "We lost quite a bit of talent, but I believe in this group. I think everyone is going to have to do their job this year. We are going to have guys going both ways. We are going to play some hard-nosed football upfront in terms of controlling the clock. That will be the key for us on offense keeping the ball away from the other team. We want the guys to just come in and do their job to hopefully come out with the victory at the end each night." -- Burns.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Clarksville;Oct. 6;at Lincoln*

Sept. 1;Booneville;Oct. 13;at Gentry*

Sept. 8;Charleston;Oct. 20;Elkins*

Sept. 22;at Berryville*;Oct. 27;at Gravette*

Sept. 29;Green Forest*;Nov. 3;Huntsville*

* – Denotes 4A-1 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

****************

LAMAR WARRIORS

2022 RECORD 9-3, 6-2 4A-4

COACH Josh Jones

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Caleb Green (Jr., 6-3, 185), RB Jarrett Dalton (Sr., 5-5, 150), WR/DB Lane Miller (Sr., 6-3, 180), OL Joe Hilton (Sr., 6-2, 300), OL/DL Abe James (Sr., 5-10, 240), OL Blake Vick (Sr., 6-0, 170), OL Bazzell Duke (Sr., 6-5, 315), OL Blake Blackard (Sr., 6-2, 300), LB Will Sanders (Sr., 5-7, 175), FB/LB Logan Kendrick (Sr., 5-10, 180), DB Gavyn Edwards (Sr., 5-7, 155).

NOTABLE After last year's successful season, Lamar has now won 9 or more games in 4 of the past 5 seasons. ... The Warriors closed out the regular season strong by gaining the No. 2 seed from the 4A-4 conference with a big 59-28 victory over Central Arkansas Christian. ... Lamar made it to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs having its season end to eventual state champion Malvern. ... The Warriors had three different rushers finish with more than 1,000 yards last year but return just one of those in Jarrett Dalton. ... Caleb Green is expected to take a big jump in production this year running the offense at quarterback in his second year starting. His ability to throw the ball could open up the offense this year. ... Green flashed his potential last year running the ball, as he had a 94-yard touchdown rush against CAC. ... Green's main target in the air projects to be 6-3 wide receiver Lane Miller. ... The offensive line led by Joe Hilton, Abe James, Blake Vick, Bazzell Duke and Blake Blackard brings plenty of experience and has the potential to be better than last year's unit, which paved the way for more than 3,000 rushing yards. ... The Lamar defense ranked second in the conference in points allowed returns James on the line, Will Sanders (team-high 107 tackles) at linebacker and Gavyn Edwards (70 tackles the past two seasons) in the secondary.

QUOTABLE "We feel like we've had a really good run the past few years. Our junior high programs have been doing well, too. I think the stability with my assistant coaches has been key. I think the newest hire has been here for seven years. Everybody has been staying. I guess I'm easy to work with. The talent with the kids has been there as well. We've had some special groups." -- Jones.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Huntsville;Oct. 6;Mayflower*

Sept. 1;at Waldron;Oct. 13;at Pottsville*

Sept. 8;Dover;Oct. 20;Little Rock Hall*

Sept. 15;at Bauxite*;Oct. 27;Clinton*

Sept. 29;Haskell Harmony Grove*;Nov. 3;Central Arkansas Christian*

* – Denotes 4A-4 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

****************

WALDRON BULLDOGS

2022 RECORD 2-7, 0-5 4A-7

COACH Cain White

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/WR Keegan Lynch (Jr., 5-8, 140), QB/WR Noah Patrick (Sr., 5-11, 160), RB Kason Davis (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Joseph Rogers (Sr., 5-10, 160), RB/LB Cole Bailey (Jr., 5-10, 170), RB Levi Brown (Jr., 5-10, 170), OL Nathan Canada (Jr., 5-10, 230), Hunter Copeland (Jr., 6-2, 245), OL Dakota Taff (So., 5-9, 240), OL William Atchley (Sr., 5-10, 230), OL Zaydin Jones (Sr., 5-11, 270), OL Aden Allen (Jr., 6-5, 275), DB Sam Ehler (Jr., 5-10, 160).

NOTABLE Waldron first-year coach Cain White takes over after finishing with a 12-11 record at Manila and guiding that program to its first playoff victory in 2021. ... The Bulldogs just need to win a single 4A-7 conference game to make the playoffs. ... Waldron has reached the playoffs 3 times in the past 19 seasons, making it in 2003, 2017 and 2020. ... The Bulldogs are making the switch from a spread offense to a flexbone attack. ... Keegan Lynch and Noah Patrick both took reps at quarterback this summer. It is expected the team will continue to split time at that position into non-conference games. ... Kason Davis, Joseph Rogers, Cole Bailey and Levi Brown all look to get carries this season. ... An experienced offensive line is led by Nathan Canada, Hunter Copeland, Dakota Taff, William Atchley, Zaydin Jones and Aden Allen. ... Davis, Bailey and Sam Ehler look to guide the defense, which is looking to make up for lost time after spending a lot of the summer installing the new offense. ... Waldron features plenty of raw athleticism, as the team consists of many track athletes and only three players on the team play only football.

QUOTABLE "I'd rather go 1-9 and make the playoffs than go 5-5 and miss the playoffs. Whatever we have to do to win that conference game, we want to get there. That's our vision. It's been a while since this town has been in the playoffs. Getting that 11th game is special in any conference or classification. Waldron is a sports crazy town. That really drew my interest to come. The facilities are nice, and the drive to win is special. The tradition is rich despite the wins not being there recently. The community support is unreal. You have a lot of people backing you. I'm excited to see how loud they can get on Friday nights." -- Cain White

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Paris;Sept. 29;at Malvern*

Sept. 1;Lamar;Oct. 6;Little Rock Hall*

Sept. 8;at Fouke;Oct. 13;Arkadelphia*

Sept. 15;Mansfield;Oct. 20;at Nashville*

Sept. 22;Ashdown*;Nov. 3;at Mena*

* -- Denotes 4A-7 conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted