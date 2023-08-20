PREP FOOTBALL: Class 7A capsules — Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Fort Smith Northside, Fort Smith Southside, Rogers, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, Springdale Har-Ber

BENTONVILLE TIGERS

2022 RECORD 11-2 overall, 7-0 7A-West

COACH Jody Grant

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), OL Jack Corey (Sr., 6-2, 315), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160).

NOTABLE Nye heads an veteran offensive unit as he threw for almost 3,000 yards and 28 TDs last season, including a 5-TD performance in the season opener against Broken Arrow, Okla. ... Grant considers the Tigers' receiving unit, led by Arkansas commit C.J. Brown, one of the best in the state. ... Brown caught 75 passes for 1,384 yards and 16 TDs last fall and had a key reception to set up a game-winning field goal against Cabot in the 7A semifinals. ... Other contributing receivers include Que Brown, Luke Coon and J.J. Spafford, all of which had at least 20 pass receptions. ... Brooks, an all-state performer last year, gives the Tigers another blocker and a pass catcher with 19 receptions last year. ... Hunt, an all-conference performer at right tackle, has earned offers from Colorado and Missouri State, while Corey exceeds 300 pounds in the bench press and has a 4.2 grade point average. ... Pearson set a school record with four sacks in a playoff game against North Little Rock and had 16 for the season, as well as three forced fumbles. ... Wiseman was an all-state performer and finished second on the team with 96 tackles. ... Farrow, who might see time at tailback, was an all-conference performer with a team-high 97 tackles and had 10 pass breakups. ... Que Brown, who has almost recovered from an ankle injury, will play on both sides as a receiver and a defensive back.

QUOTABLE "For the most part, our culture creates carryover in the sense of what our team is and what we want it to be. We just want to be a team that we've been that is great on defense and flies around to the football, and it operates clean on offense. Each and every night, we want to be the most disciplined team on the field. I hope that's what we see. We've had a good run of practices so far and had a good summer and offseason, so I think that's what we will see." -- Grant.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Broken Arrow, Okla.;Oct. 6;Rogers Heritage*

Sept. 1;Conway;Oct. 13;at Fayetteville*

Sept. 12;KC Rockhurst;Oct. 20;at Rogers*

Sept. 22;at Springdale Har-Ber*;Oct. 27;Springdale*

Sept. 29;FS Southside*;Nov. 3;at Bentonville West*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

BENTONVILLE WEST WOLVERINES

2022 RECORD 8-4 overall, 5-2 7A-West

COACH Bryan Pratt

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Dalton Rice (Sr., 6-2, 207), RB Cole Edmondson (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Jaxson Brust (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Sr., 6-9, 305), OL Kaleb Chandler (Jr., 5-11, 275), TE/DE Collier DeCleark (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR/LB Harris Vinson (6-1, 205), DB Laynce Stroud (Sr., 5-11, 180).

NOTABLE Rice, who earlier scored a 34 on his ACT, assumes the starting quarterback role after senior Jake Casey was advised not to play following an offseason accident. Rice completed 53 of 89 passes for 751 yards and 9 TDs in mainly a backup role, but threw for 382 yards and 4 TDs in his only start against Springdale Har-Ber. ... Brust was an all-conference performer at receiver as he caught 66 passes for 729 yards and 8 TDs, 3 of them coming in a win over Fort Smith Southside. ... Edmondson will move from receiver to running back, where he saw limited duty last season and 257 yards rushing and 3 TDs. ... Jeffcoat, who is starting for his fourth year at left tackle, was an all-conference player last year after being an all-state selection as a sophomore. ... Chandler started at right tackle for half the season as a freshman and started all 11 games last year. ... DeClerk began his career as a quarterback but now splits his time between tight end and defensive end. ... Vinson was an all-conference player at outside linebacker last year and has already earned an offer from Arkansas State. He also caught 20 passes for 207 yards as a receiver. ... Que Thompson returns to the secondary after he intercepted a pass in the season opener against Tulsa Booker T. Washington, then injured his knee and missed the remainder of the season. ... Stroud is a three-year starter at safety. ... Junior Mason Hawkins will split time between receiver and defensive backfield, but he will also serve as West's backup quarterback behind Rice.

QUOTABLE "When a team finishes a season, we always say that team is dead and a new one starts. As you go through spring and summer, you start to adapt to certain situations you have and be able to find out what your identity is. I think we're still playing with that right now. I think us, as a coaching staff, wants us to be more physical and something we're focusing on as we go through the offseason. Our identity is we want guys that want to be out there and want to play hard and give everything they can for the team. As of all the teams we've had, this one is a team that has bought into it." -- Pratt.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Tulsa B.T. Washington;Oct. 6;at Rogers*

Sept. 1;at Cabot;Oct. 13;Springdale Har-Ber*

Sept. 8;LR Central;Oct. 20;Rogers Heritage*

Sept. 22;Fayetteville*;Oct. 27;at FS Southside*

Sept. 29;at Springdale*;Oct. 6;Bentonville*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS

2022 RECORD 7-4, 5-2 7A-West

COACH Casey Dick

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220); RB Christian Setzer (Sr., 5-9, 175). WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), WR Lach McKinney (Sr., 5-10, 185), OL Desmond Peterson (Sr., 6-5, 300), OL Crew Kvern (Sr., 5-11, 250), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Isaiah Perez (Sr., 6-0, 305), LB Landon Jones (Sr., 6-0, 205), LB Noah Janski (Sr., 6-0, 175).

NOTABLE Lindsey, who has made a verbal commitment with Minnesota, compiled 3,751 yards and 37 TDs by completing 278 of 427 passes with only three interceptions. ... Setzer, who shared time in the backfield, ran for 348 yards and 7 TDs and added 176 yards and two scores on 17 pass receptions. ... DeLamar caught 54 passes for 770 yards and 5 TDs last fall and threw a TD pass in the season opener against Cabot. ... McKinney caught 59 passes for 802 yards and 14 TDs as an inside receiver and earned all-conference honors. ... Peterson, an all-conference left tackle last year, has grown 2 inches and added 25 pounds to his frame. ... Lisle, who had 10 tackles in a playoff game against Conway and finished with 41, gained 15 pounds in the offseason. ... Jones also had 10 tackles against Conway and finished the season with 47 to go with 6 quarterback sacks. ... Janski, the son of athletic director Steve Janski, recorded double-digit tackles in three games and had 73, as well as 4.5 sacks. ... Isaiah Taylor returns for a third season at safety after starting as a freshman.

QUOTABLE "There are a lot of guys we have that got a lot of quality playing time last year from underclassmen who are now seniors, which is good. I think we have 42 seniors on the rosters, and about 18 guys who started last year are back. You look at the roster and look at the experience, and a lot of those guys have taken a lot of significant snaps and grown a lot. They've also taken that next step during the offseason of buying into their body and taking on that leadership role and setting an example during fall camp right now." -- Dick.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Cabot;Oct. 6;at FS Southside*

Sept. 1;at North Little Rock;Oct. 13;Bentonville*

Sept. 8;FS Northside;Oct. 20;at Springdale*

Sept. 22;at Bentonville West*;Oct. 27;at Rogers Heritage*

Sept. 29;Rogers*;Nov. 3;Springdale Har-Ber*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE GRIZZLIES

2022 RECORD 4-7 overall, 3-4 7A-Central

COACH Felix Curry

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 3 defense

KEY PLAYERS WR Ezra Phillips (Sr., 5-10, 180), QB McLane Moody (Jr., 6-6, 185), WR Cam Massey (Jr., 6-0, 170), OL Mason Medlock (Sr., 6-3, 285); OL Damian Lopez (Sr., 5-10, 270); DB Isaiah Ulmer (Sr., 5-11, 165), DL Eric Brewer (Sr., 6-1, 220), LB Lucas Caldarera (Jr., 5-11, 195), DL Taylor Webster (Jr., 6-2, 280).

NOTABLE Moody, a baseball commit to Arkansas, assumes the starting quarterback role after he started three of the Grizzlies' last five games. In his first start, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 256 yards and 3 TDs and ran for another in a win over Jonesboro. ... Phillips is the teams' most experienced receiver as he had four receptions in games against Jonesboro, where one of his catches went for a score, and against Little Rock Central. ... Massey gives Northside a legitimate deep threat and caught four passes in a game against Greenwood while hauling in TD passes against Fayetteville and LR Central. ... Medlock, who sports a 4.2 GPA and a 31 ACT score, will be a three-year starter at the right tackle position and has caught the eye of several Ivy League schools during the spring. ... Lopez is a returning starter at guard and earned praise from Curry for his improvement during the offseason. ... Brewer makes the move from linebacker to defensive end and should benefit from his speed at that spot. Senior Matthew Interiano will do the same thing ... Ulmer, a safety last season, will make the switch to a corner spot as Northside takes advantage of his pass coverage capability.

QUOTABLE "I think this year is more of a buy-in situation. Last year, during transition, we had a good athletic senior class but didn't get the buy-in part. Right now, there's more of a team concept and they're buying in to what we're trying to accomplish, coaching-wise." -- Curry.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at FS Southside;Oct. 6;at Jonesboro*

Sept. 1;Greenwood;Oct. 13;Conway*

Sept. 8;at Fayetteville;Oct. 20;at North Little Rock

Sept. 22;Bryant*;Oct. 27;Cabot*

Sept. 29;LR Central;Oct. 6;at LR Southwest*

* -- Denotes 7A-Central Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE MAVERICKS

2022 RECORD 4-7 overall, 3-4 7A-West

COACH Kim Dameron

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Isaac Gregory (Sr., 5-9, 180), QB Carter Zimmerman (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR/K Greyson York (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL Kobe Branham (Sr., 6-6, 320), OL Cooper Anderson (Sr., 6-6, 310), DL John Parkinson (Sr., 6-3, 230), DB Joseph Kincannon (Jr., 5-9, 150), LB Sam Horn (Sr., 5-10, 200), DL Andrew Reeder (Sr., 5-11, 250).

NOTABLE Gregory was moved to tailback right before the season opener and finished with 1,507 yards and 21 TDs on the ground, including four games where he surpassed 200 yards rushing. He missed the last two games with an injury. ... Amari Tucker, the player Gregory replaced at tailback, returns after his season-ending injury last year. ... Zimmerman played receiver and running back before he took over at quarterback and threw for 435 yards and a TD last year. He had run for 808 yards and 11 TDs and caught 13 passes for 177 yards. ... York was the Mavericks' leading receiver last year as he hauled in 52 passes for 747 yards and 6 TDs. He also handles the punting duties with a 36-yard average and kicks. ... Branham, who has made a verbal commitment to Arkansas, earned all-state honors despite missing Southside's nonconference games with an ankle injury. ... Anderson manned the left tackle position in every game and has been recruited by a number of NCAA Division II schools during the offseason. ... Parkinson compiled 53 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback sacks last season. He also had a trio of fumble recoveries. ... Evan Shelby played every linebacker spot last season and had 69 tackles. ... Horn joined the team after the season started and finished with 46 tackles. ... Kincannon stareted every game at safety last fall and compiled 48 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries.

QUOTABLE "The fact that we have 22 seniors that have all played quite a bit a football for us, I think we will be a much more mature team. These kids like to have fun as far as playing. They have played together since ninth grade. They played against each a few times with the Chaffin vs. Ramsey rivalry. I'm just looking forward to this group because it's one that is very close and they will play really hard for each other. It means something to them that we make an improvement and put a mark on our legacy at Southside." Dameron.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;FS Northside;Oct. 6;Fayetteville*

Sept. 1;at Van Buren;Oct. 13;at Rogers Heritage*

Sept. 8;at Wynne;Oct. 20;Har-Ber*

Sept. 22;Rogers*;Oct. 27;Bentonville West*

Sept. 29;at Bentonville*;Nov. 3;at Springdale*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

ROGERS MOUNTIES

2022 RECORD 9-3 overall, 5-2 7A-West

COACH Chad Harbison

RETURNING STARTERS 9 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/DB Dane Williams (Sr., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 210), TE Jansen Garner (Sr., 6-4, 195), OL Connor Simmermon (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205), DL Benet Tiner (Sr., 6-4, 210), DB Andrew Trenary (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR/DB Marcus Mounce (Jr., 6-0, 170).

NOTABLE The Mounties have only 20 seniors on their rosters, but all of them have played and some of them will be three-year starters. ... Williams, a converted defensive back and son of defensive coordinator Dale Williams, threw for 2,369 yards and 25 TDs last year in his first season at quarterback. ... Jenkins set a conference record when he ran for 356 yards against crosstown rival Heritage and finished the season with 1,507 yards and 17 TDs, earning him an offer from Harding. ... Verser, an all-conference selection, caught 54 passes for 746 yards and 7 TDs last fall and has offers from Central Arkansas and Harding, while fellow receiver Graycen Cash added 48 catches for 559 yards and 5 TDs. ... Garner had 25 receptions for 321 yards and 5 scores last fall, and serves as QB when Rogers utilizes its Wildcat package. ... Simmermon, an all-state lineman last year, makes a shift from right guard to left tackle and heads a veteran offensive line. ... Senior kicker J.T. Miller, whose 38-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining gave the Mounties a win over Fayetteville, focused in improving his hangtime on punts and distance on his kickoffs during the offseason. ... Chapman earned all-state honors last year at outside linebacker with 52 tackles. ... Tiner has added 40 pounds to his frame over the past two years and heads the defensive line. ... Mounce played safety last fall and had six interceptions.

QUOTABLE "Only 20 seniors on the roster isn't too good in the 7A-West, but we have more depth returning this year than the previous two seasons. So we have some experience coming back in some crucial places -- quarterback, running back, some guys on defense. We also have some younger depth behind those guys. We have a lot of depth on defense. Dane Williams has that year of experience under his belt, and that's irreplaceable at that position. Jacob Jenkins had a great season last year and just needs to build on that." -- Harbison.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;LR Southwest;Oct. 6;Bentonville West*

Sept. 1;Tulsa Bishop Kelley;Oct. 13;at Springdale*

Sept. 8;at Farmington;Oct. 20;Bentonville*

Sept. 22;at FS Southside*;Oct. 27;at Springdale Har-Ber*

Sept. 29;at Fayetteville*;Nov. 3;Rogers Heritage*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

ROGERS HERITAGE WAR EAGLES

2022 RECORD 3-7, 1-6 7A-West

COACH Eric Munoz

RETURNING STARTERS 3 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/LB Domenic Castenada (Jr., 5-10, 175), RB Amere Dingle (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Stephen Kelly (Sr., 6-2, 205), OL/DL Jovany Garcia (Sr., 5-10, 225), LB Jacob Armijo (Sr., 5-9, 190), WR/DB Christian Flores (Jr., 6-1, 170), DB Matthew Hightower (Sr., 5-10, 175), WR/LB Terrail Myers (Jr., 5-11, 165).

NOTABLE Castenada, who had 65 tackles last year as an outside linebacker, now assumes the quarterback position, and Munoz said a lot will be asked out of him. ... Dingle ran for almost 700 yards in eight games last season and will be assisted by Landon Harper and Kiren Brown in the offensive backfield. ... Kelly, who trimmed 20 pounds off his frame in the offseason, moves from right tackle to left tackle. ... Garcia, a converted running back, moves to the offensive line, while the War Eagles will count on sophomores to fill the void. ... Armijo returns at outside linebacker after compiling 90 tackles in just eight games last season and will be Heritage's defensive leader. ... Flores played a number of positions last year and compiled 90 tackles, but he will be at strong safety this fall and will also see some time at receiver. ... Hightower returns at another safety position, but he could be used at linebacker on some occasions. ... Myers had 65 tackles as an inside linebacker last season, but he will take over an outside linebacker spot this fall."

QUOTABLE "I think energy and determination is what our kids are. We don't have a lot of seniors like we did last year, and these guys that are seniors, it's their last go-around and they're fired up. But it's the younger guys that are stepping up, and we're having to count on a lot of young guys to step up and help us. We're always going to adapt to what we have year-in and year-out because in high school you don't recruit your players. They're what you have, so you might see some different things offensive and defensively this year." -- Munoz.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Siloam Springs;Oct. 6;at Bentonville*

Sept. 1;at Louisburg, Kan.;Oct. 13;FS Southside*

Sept. 8;LR Southwest;Oct. 20;at Bentonville West*

Sept. 22;Springdale*;Oct. 27;Fayetteville*

Sept. 29;Springdale Har-Ber*;Nov. 3;at Rogers*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

SPRINGDALE BULLDOGS

2022 RECORD 1-9 overall; 1-6 7A-West

COACH Brett Hobbs

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Jack Pounders (Jr., 6-2, 185), FB Lajket Kannangaki (Jr., 5-10, 220), OL Maurice Olvera (Sr., 5-11, 235), OL Zach Turner (Sr., 5-8, 275), SB/DB Cayden Aaserude (Sr., 5-9, 160), LB Brandon Laughter (Sr., 5-11, 230), LB Mychael Dickerson (Sr., 6-1, 215), DB Tryston Skelton (Sr., 5-11, 165), DL Alexander Santana (Jr., 5-9, 265)

NOTABLE Springdale made a significant change with its offense during the offseason as the Red'Dogs will use the Flexbone formation and run the triple option after hiring Bryce Bray as offensive coordinator. ... Pounders, who threw for 812 yards and 2 TDs last season, now will be called upon to read defenses and decide to run or make the pitch. ... Kannangaki, who ran for 182 yards last season, added 15 pounds to his frame and is expected to gain the tough yards with his physical running. ... Olvera is a three-year starter and anchors the offensive line. He has added 30 pounds to his frame in the offseason. ... Aaserude, who split time between quarterback and receiver, now will add slotback to his list of duties and will be moved around. He will also start at safety. ... Laughter is back at outside linebacker for a third year and compiled 75 tackles and 2 sacks last season. ... Skelton returns at free safety, where he compiled 70 tackles and had 3 interceptions last season. ... Turner will take over the right guard position after playing on defense last fall. ... Santana will lead the defensive line and had 3 sacks last fall.

QUOTABLE "I'm excited about this group. What I like about this group is this is the first group that has been with me all the way through high school. These seniors have been with me since I took over, so I think they understand the expectations of getting that Springdale tradition -- being tough football players and a tough team to deal with every Friday night. I'm hoping the Flexbone will give us an advantage. That's why every day is so important as we transition to a new offense, so getting the opportunity to learn and getting those reps are critical to us. A lot of teams don't see it and have only a week to prepare for it." -- Hobbs.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Harrison;Oct. 6;at Springdale Har-Ber*

Sept. 1;Farmington;Oct. 13;Rogers*

Sept. 8;at Conway;Oct. 20;Fayetteville*

Sept. 22;at Rogers Heritage*;Oct. 27;at Bentonville*

Sept. 29;Bentonville West*;Nov. 3;FS Southside*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

------------

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER WILDCATS

2022 RECORD 1-10 overall, 1-6 7A-West

COACH Brent Eckley

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS WR Hayden Wood (Jr., 6-3, 175), WR/DB Ashton Stewart (Sr., 5-8, 150), OL Landon Hughes (Jr., 6-0, 270), LB Dawson Bremer (Sr., 5-11, 180), DB Will Langley (Sr., 5-9, 150), OL Rowan Graham (JR., 5-11, 220), WR Trae Serrano (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Jardon Land (Sr., 6-6, 285).

NOTABLE Eckley, who is in the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, becomes only the second head coach in Har-Ber's history. ... The Wildcats' defense will be considered "old" because of more seniors being there. ... Bremer has 63 tackles last fall from his inside linebacker spot and will be joined there by junior Tate Beam at the position. ... Langley will make a switch from safety to cornerback. ... Stewart, a returning starter at safety, could be the Wildcats' only two-way starter as he could also double as a receiver. ... Wood returns at receiver, where he caught 46 passes last year for 464 yards and a touchdown. ... Hughes will make a position switch, going from center to left tackle, while Graham will take over the center spot after playing right tackle last fall. ... Serrano, a running back last year with 223 yards on the ground, moves to receiver but could still be asked to carry the ball on jet sweeps. ... Land started the last three games at right tackle but is recovering from an injury he had while competing with the Wildcats' wrestling team.

QUOTABLE "What I've experienced is really good kids. They've been good workers. They've asked each other to work hard, just like we've asked them to work hard. As far as their competitive personality, I don't know if we're there yet or not, but they've done a great job of doing what we've asked them to do. There's good systems in place, but at the same time if you've had success with something it's better to go with that. We've made some adjustments. There are some things we've able to absorb from the previous program, then there are some things we've added to it." -- Eckley.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;LR Parkview;Oct. 6;Springdale*

Sept. 1;at Bixby, Okla.;Oct. 13;at Bentonville West*

Sept. 15;Mustang, Okla.;Oct. 20;at FS Southside*

Sept. 22;Bentonville*;Oct. 27;Rogers*

Sept. 29;at Rogers Heritage*;Oct. 6;at Fayetteville*

* -- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted