PREP FOOTBALL: Despite changes, Shiloh Christian still the team to beat in 5A-West Conference

SPRINGDALE -- Normally, a program would appear vulnerable after losing its head coach and a three-year starter at quarterback.

But Shiloh Christian is not a normal program.

The Saints are still the team to beat in the 5A-West Conference after averaging 13 wins over the past five seasons, while winning five conference championships and a state championship in 2020.

Former Shiloh Christian assistant Tucker Barnard takes over for Jeff Conaway, who resigned in June to take over a private-school program in Florida. Like Gus Malzahn, Chris Wood and Josh Floyd before him, the Saints had plenty of success under Conaway, who compiled a 99-27 record during nine seasons as head coach at Shiloh Christian. He was there a total of 13 seasons, including a stint as assistant coach.

The Saints' success doesn't figure to diminish with Barnard, a former assistant under Floyd.

"It's an advantage for me in that I've been here before," Barnard said. "I know what Shiloh Christian is all about. I've got four championships from when I was here before, so I understand the tradition."

Shiloh Christian's biggest issue on the field is trying to find an adequate replacement for Eli Wisdom, a who passed for 94 touchdowns and ran for 62 scores in three years as an all-state quarterback. But the Saints are confident Cole Creighton, a freshman, can step in to guide the offense.

While Creighton gains varsity experience, the Saints can rely on Bo Williams, who ran for 1,481 yards and 30 touchdowns last season for a team that finished 12-2 and played for a state championship for the fourth consecutive year.

If Shiloh Christian slips during its transition, Farmington appears to be the team most likely to fill the top spot under coach J.R. Eldridge, who begins his third season at the schools after leading the Cardinals to consecutive 8-win seasons.

Quarterback Cameron Vanzant is back for his senior season after winning the starting job as a sophomore. Eldridge hopes Vanzant can stay healthy after he broke his ankle against Rogers and was limited to five games as a junior.

"Cameron is really hungry to get back out on the football field after missing about five games last season," Eldridge said. "He's done a great job leading our offense. He's done a great job in the locker room and weight room with his leadership. He's has a really good mentality that bleeds over into the rest of our program."

Russell Hodge returns for Farmington after rushing for 732 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore and Luke Elsik is back after he became a threat as a running back and slot receiver. Seniors Truitt Rowland and Hunter Marshall, who are both 260 pounds, add brawn and experience along the offensive line for the Cardinals.

Harrison was hard-hit by graduation, but the Goblins return playmakers in quarterback Mason Ketterman, who threw for over 1,000 yards last season, and running back Braden Long, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 25 scores. Both are seniors.

Former Cedarville head coach Max Washausen returns to Prairie Grove as offensive coordinator for Danny Abshier, who's led the Tigers for more than 30 years as head coach.Washausen, who spent eight years as head coach of the Pirates, played at Prairie Grove and later served as an assistant coach under Abshier.

Senior Conner Hubbs is back to lead Prairie Grove's traditionally strong running back from the Wing-T formation.

Alma won six games last year after posting a combined five wins the previous two seasons. Senior quarterback Jackson Daily, the son of former Arkansas fullback Adam Daily, is one of seven returning starters from the Airedales. Daily is a dual threat who was stout enough to start at tight end last year for the Airedales.

Pea Ridge, Dardanelle and Clarksville each hope to show improvement after finishing with losing records last season.

"Our biggest weakness is up front and that's the worst weakness to have in a tough conference," Clarksville coach Khris Buckner said of the Panthers, who were 0-10 last season. "We have two returning starters on the line, so we'll really count on those guys. We are mixing and matching to try to find the right group."