PREP FOOTBALL: Elkins has a bull’s eye on its back from other 4A-1 teams

ELKINS -- The landscape in the 4A-1 Conference has changed quite a bit over the years. It was even more evident last year with Elkins capturing the league crown last season in dominant fashion. They were the first program outside of Shiloh Christian, Prairie Grove and Pea Ridge to win the 4A-1 in the past 10 seasons.

The Elks, who won their fourth conference title and first in outright fashion in program history, now look to create a new trend hoping to repeat as conference champions.

"We want to be at the top again," Elkins coach Zach Watson said. "We would love to slip back into that spot, but we have some great football teams in our conference. We have a bull's-eye on our backs. We are the hunted after being the hunters. We know our competition isn't resting and they are being well coached. I have a lot of respect for this league and the coaches in it. We are looking forward to that challenge."

If Elkins is able to find its way again atop the league standings, it will be behind one of the more powerful offenses in the state. Elkins averaged a state-best 50 points per game and was even among the top teams in the nation.

Senior quarterback Dizzy Dean started his first-ever varsity season last year and put his talents on full display earning all-conference honors. He completed 206 of 278 passes (74%) for 2,836 yards and 37 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

"It's been a busy summer getting ready for this season, but we are ready for it," Dean said. "We had a really good offense last year. I thought the thing we did really well was we were extremely balanced. That was able to keep defenses guessing. I had some really good receivers that could really catch it. We are super motivated to repeat what we did last year. But we want to finish it off with a state championship and not make the mistakes we did in the playoffs."

Senior running back Da'Shawn Chairs put together another all-state season continuing his stellar career for Elkins, which was picked to win the conference in the league coaches poll. Last year he rushed 182 times for 1,882 yards with 31 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.

"He is just another great kid who is a part of our program," Watson said. "I can't say enough good things about him and his character. He puts in the work just like Dizzy. Da'Shawn did a great job getting into the weightroom and getting his body right. He is able to run around people, but he can run through them, too. We talked last year about developing his pass catching skills. He did a great job and wants to take his game to another level this year."

Ozark, which has finished as a conference champion or runner-up during the past five seasons, will again present a threat to win the league crown after being selected to finish second in the 4A-1 coaches poll. But with the graduation of all-state quarterback Landon Wright (2,500 career rushing yards and 2,250 career passing yards) and all-state running back Eli Masingale (3,000 career rushing yards), the Hillbillies will look for new faces to step up to guide the program.

"At the end of the year, we want to be conference champions," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "We lost quite a bit of talent, but I believe in this group. I think everyone is going to have to do their job this year. We are going to have guys going both ways. We are going to play some hard-nosed football upfront in terms of controlling the clock. That will be the key for us on offense keeping the ball away from the other team. We want the guys to just come in and do their job to hopefully come out with the victory at the end each night."

Koby Wilbanks steps up to play quarterback this year, while Brayden Miner and Gavin Gilbreth project to lead the way at running back for the Hillbillies. M.J. Parker returns to be a dynamic playmaker for Ozark after scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams last year. Gilbreth will also play a big role on defense after finishing with 73 tackles, 14 for a loss, with seven sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Gravette, selected third in the league coaches poll, made huge strides last year improving the win total from the previous year by five victories. After finishing with 1,263 total yards and 15 touchdowns earning all-league honors as a wide receiver, Gabe Holmes takes over this season as the Lions' signal caller. All-conference running back Kyler Austin returns after rushing for 649 yards with seven touchdowns on 133 carries despite missing three games because of an injury.

"We want to keep building off what we started last year," Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon said. "All the credit goes to the kids for all the work they continue to put in. They've really bought into what we are selling. There is a little bit of buzz about us right now. We will need to stay healthy, but we want to be in the conversation as a top three team in this conference. I have faith in our guys to go compete against anybody. We want to try our best to be at the top."

Gentry with another seven-win season made it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 22 years. The Pioneers started each of the past two seasons with a 6-0 record and dropped the final four contests of the year. Picked fourth in the coaches poll, Gentry now wants to focus on finishing this season strong after keeping it close against the conference's best down the stretch of the previous two years.

"We are excited about having back-to-back winning seasons and we don't want to take anything away from that, but 7-4 isn't what we are aiming for," Gentry coach Justin Bigham said. "It was a nice stepping stone. It's now about what we can do this year and not about what we did last year. It's been a long while since we won a playoff game. We have a lot of potential. Learning how to win is the hardest thing. We know what we can do. But we are just worrying about Week 0."

Addison Taylor, who will be a four-year starter this year, leads Gentry from the quarterback position. He spent time as the signal caller and as a wide receiver last year. Taylor flashed his ability as a quarterback when he completed 6 of 8 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 76 yards and a score against Lincoln.

Lincoln moved up to Class 4A last season, but it didn't stop the program from continuing to make history. The Wolves made the playoffs for a third consecutive season, which never has happened ever for the program. They now bring plenty of experience (eight starters back on offense and defense) to put a dream season together and finish above being projected fifth in the 4A-1 coaches poll.

"We have a good group of kids that are making history," Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza said. "We were picked last by the other coaches last year. You feel good about that with the competitive side of it. Returning eight starters on both sides of the ball sets us up to have a really special year. We didn't lose a whole lot from last year. I think people are sleeping on us. But we know the preseason doesn't matter. We just look to take that next step forward and not just get in the playoffs. We want to be still playing when Thanksgiving is here."

Lincoln's recent success starts with three-year senior starting quarterback Drew Moore, who will hold just about every school passing record when he finishes his career. He tossed for 2,904 yards and 36 touchdowns last year.

Moore will again have plenty of weapons around him though. Running back Kale Jones (912 yards on 148 carries with nine touchdowns) and wide receivers Jace Birkes (42 catches for 1,045 yards with 12 touchdowns) and Keller Price (58 catches for 781 yards and 14 touchdowns) all return to be big-play threats for Lincoln.

Huntsville, Green Forest and Berryville round out a loaded 4A-1 conference that is as deep as any in the state.

4A-4 conference

Lamar earned the No. 2 seed from the 4A-4 conference last year heading into the playoffs, and the Warriors now look to build off that seeking their first conference title since 2008. It's something the program has been building toward by winning nine or more games in four of the past five seasons.

The Warriors had three rushers go for more than 1,000 yards last year but return just one of them in Jarrett Dalton, who will play a big role for the team again. Junior quarterback Caleb Green is projected to be a bigger factor in the offense throwing and running the ball more.

Lamar had one of the better defenses in the conference, finishing with the second fewest points allowed. Will Sanders (team-high 107 tackles) returns to lead that unit from his linebacker position.

4A-7 conference

Cain White takes over the Waldron football program hoping to guide the Bulldogs into the playoffs, which has happened three times in the past 19 seasons in program history. Waldron likely just needs to win one game in conference play to make it. Quarterbacks Keegan Lynch and Noah Patrick will look to guide the team that is shifting from the spread to the flexbone.